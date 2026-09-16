ETV Bharat / sports

Asian Games: Varun Chakravarthy Ruled Out Of Asiad, Vipraj To Replace Him

New Delhi: Young leg-spin all-rounder Vipraj Nigam will replace Varun Chakravarthy in India's Asian Games squad after the senior spinner was ruled out of the continental event with a side strain. The Asian Games will begin on September 19 in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan.

"Varun is out for an indefinite period of time. Vipraj Nigam and Kuldeep Yadav were the two available options from the long list. Kuldeep will play the West Indies ODIs later this month," a BCCI source told PTI on condition of anonymity.

Chakravarthy, who was forced out of the ongoing T20I series against Afghanistan after suffering the injury in the opening game, is expected to remain sidelined for some time.

The 22-year-old Nigam, who represents Delhi Capitals in the IPL, has so far played 19 matches in the league, taking 13 wickets. The 21-year-old has also shown his big-hitting ability, scoring at a strike rate of around 176 in his IPL career. The men's cricket competition of the Asian Games will begin on September 24. India will open in the quarterfinal stage.