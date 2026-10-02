From Badminton To Squash: Tracing 18-Year-Old Anahat Singh’s Journey To Podium Finish At Asian Games
Anahat Singh became the first Indian women’s singles squash player to win an Asian Games silver medal in the 2026 edition held in Japan.
Published : October 2, 2026 at 2:08 PM IST
Hyderabad: Anahat Singh, still in her teens has become a squash sensation in India and the ongoing Asian Games are the reason behind it. Anahat had won two bronze medals at the Asian Games 2023 with third-place finishes in the women's team and the mixed doubles events. She was the youngest Indian to be the Asian Games medalist at that time.
However, Anahat took a step further, signing off the Asian Games 2026 with two silver medals. She became the first Indian woman to reach the singles squash final at the Asian Games. Also, she was part of the Indian women’s team who suffered a defeat against Hong Kong by 1-2. Anahat has been making big strides in the sport in recent years and she can emerge as an Olympic medal prospect for the country in the future.
However, squash was not always the sport she wanted to make a career in. The small kid who started with badminton eventually settled for squash to make a career in.
Childhood and strong sports culture in family
Born on March 13, 2008, in Delhi, Anahat’s family members are also involved in sports. Both her parents, Gursharan and Tani excelled in hockey in their youth. Her elder sister Amira is also
an accomplished squash player and she was one of the top players in the Under-19 category before moving to Harvard university to get a bachelor’s degree.
Starting with badminton before taking up squash
Badminton was her first love and she started to pursue it in her youth.She also won a few youth-level tournaments. However, at an age of eight, she switched to squash coached by her sister Amira and former national-level squash players Amjad Khan and Ashraf Hussein.
Her rise in the sport
Anahat, became the India No. 1 in the Under-11 category and then stepped up to the Under-13. She rose to fame in 2019 after winning the Under-11 girls’ category gold medal at the prestigious British Open squash tournament and also a bronze in the 2019 Asian junior championships.
She further won silver medals at the British and Malaysian Junior Open tournaments in 2020. Anahat then won the US Open 2021 junior (Under-15) squash title in Philadelphia and 2022 brought even more success for her.
Anahat won the Under-15 gold at the Asian junior squash championships 2022 in Thailand in June. In August 2023, she became the Under-17 champion at the Asian Junior Squash Championships.
The Delhi-based squash player won two medals in the Asian Games 2026 winning bronze in women’s team and the mixed doubles events.
Anahat’s achievements
- British Junior Open Squash 2019 U-11 champion.
- Bronze medal in U-11 girls category at 2019 Asian Junior Squash Championships.
- First Indian to become US Open champion in any age group after becoming the U-
- 15 girls champion in 2021.
- Gold medal in U-15 girls category at 2022 Asian Junior Squash Championships
- British Junior Open Squash 2023 U-15 champion.
- Gold medal in U-17 girls category at 2023 Asian Junior Squash Championships.
- Bronze medal in women’s team event at 2023 Asian Games
- Bronze medal in mixed doubles event at 2023 Asian Games
- Youngest member of India’s contingent for the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham at the age of 14
- National champion in 2023, 2024 and 2025
- U-19 girls champion at Scottish Junior Open 2023
- Won nine PSA Challenger titles in 2024, more than any other woman
- British Junior Open Squash 2025 U-17 champion
- Bronze medal at Asian Junior Squash Team Championships 2025
- PSA Challenger Female Player of the Season for 2024-25
- PSA Young Female Player of the Season for 2024-25
- Bronze medal at the World Junior Squash Championships 2025
- Squash World Cup champion
- Squash On Fire Open 2026 champion
- ASF Player of the Year 2025 (girls)
- Junior world champion in 2026
- First Indian women’s singles player to win Asian Games silver medal in 2026