ETV Bharat / sports

From Badminton To Squash: Tracing 18-Year-Old Anahat Singh’s Journey To Podium Finish At Asian Games

Hyderabad: Anahat Singh, still in her teens has become a squash sensation in India and the ongoing Asian Games are the reason behind it. Anahat had won two bronze medals at the Asian Games 2023 with third-place finishes in the women's team and the mixed doubles events. She was the youngest Indian to be the Asian Games medalist at that time.

However, Anahat took a step further, signing off the Asian Games 2026 with two silver medals. She became the first Indian woman to reach the singles squash final at the Asian Games. Also, she was part of the Indian women’s team who suffered a defeat against Hong Kong by 1-2. Anahat has been making big strides in the sport in recent years and she can emerge as an Olympic medal prospect for the country in the future.

However, squash was not always the sport she wanted to make a career in. The small kid who started with badminton eventually settled for squash to make a career in.

File photo: Anahat Singh (IANS)

Childhood and strong sports culture in family

Born on March 13, 2008, in Delhi, Anahat’s family members are also involved in sports. Both her parents, Gursharan and Tani excelled in hockey in their youth. Her elder sister Amira is also

an accomplished squash player and she was one of the top players in the Under-19 category before moving to Harvard university to get a bachelor’s degree.