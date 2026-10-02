ETV Bharat / sports

Asian Games 2026: Parveen Hooda Secures India’s 13th Gold Medal By Winning Women's 65kg Boxing Final

Boxing match ( IANS )

Hyderabad: The Indian boxers were on fire on Day 13 of the Asian Games 2026 and they added two golds to the country’s medal count. After Lovlina Borgohain won gold in her event, Parveen Hooda clinched gold in the women’s 65 kg. She beat Chinese Taipei's Chen in the final with a 3-2 split decision victory. India are currently placed at the sixth position in the medal standings and they will be aiming to finish in the top 5 at the continental event.

The Indian was cautious in the start and she recieved some jabs. However, she threw some counter-punches. Parveen also got a few body shots and India won the first round 5-0. Parveen kept distance from her opponent in the second round and made a use of her reach to land a few accurate shots. However, Chen fought back and won the second round. In the final round, Parveen delievered some 1-2s and the match got close. Parveen hit some hard shots to win it and clinched the gold via 3-2 split deicison.