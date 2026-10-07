ETV Bharat / sports

Exclusive: Yashvir Singh Narrates His Journey Of Practicing With Bamboo Javelin To Winning Silver At Asian Games 2026

Recalling his days of struggle, Yashveer shared that he did not have access to a professional javelin initially. Due to the high cost of professional javelins, he trained for a long time using a makeshift javelin made of bamboo. He mentioned that there was a lack of resources in the beginning. He even sustained injuries while training with the bamboo javelin on several occasions, yet he never lost heart. "I always believed that hard work would eventually pay off," he said.

In an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat after winning the medal, Yashveer Singh expressed that securing a podium finish for the country at the Asian Games is a moment of pride for him. The support from his family and years of hard work have played a significant role in this achievement. Yashveer mentioned that his entire family is involved in sports, and growing up in such an environment fostered his interest in athletics from a young age.

Jaipur: The Asian Games proved to be truly memorable for Indian athletes this time around as they signed off the games with 84 medals, including 21 gold medals. Many athletes brought glory to the nation by winning medals, including Jaipur's javelin thrower Yashvir Singh. After winning a bronze medal at the Commonwealth Games, Yashvir delivered an outstanding performance at the Asian Games as well, securing the silver medal. Now, his dream is to win an Olympic medal.

His father is also his mentor. Yashveer shared that he was not particularly good at academics during his childhood, and it was then that his father handed him a javelin. He subsequently made javelin throwing his goal and never looked back. He noted that he had to put in a lot of hard work initially; gradually, his performance improved, and he began winning medals in competitions. His father guided him at every level, from technique to fitness, and the support from his family further boosted his self-confidence.

Winning an Olympic medal is Yashvir's ultimate aim

Yashvir stated that winning a silver medal at the Asian Games, following his bronze at the Commonwealth Games, is a significant achievement for him. He is gaining experience with every competition, and his goal now is to perform even better. He remarked that an athlete's journey does not end after winning a medal. Instead, the next objective becomes even greater. His entire focus is now on preparing for the World Championships. Beyond that, his ultimate goal is to win a medal for the country at the Olympics. Yashveer says he will work on his shortcomings and strive to continuously improve his performance. He dreams of bringing glory to India on the international stage and returning with an Olympic medal for the nation.

Yashvir trained at Sawai Mansingh Stadium

Yashvir shared that his father was also associated with this sport and currently trains athletes for the Railways. His father, Rai Singh, was an athlete himself. Yashveer mentioned that his father never showed him an easy path but always encouraged him to work hard. This is the reason he was able to realise his dream of winning a medal for the country on the international stage. Yashveer believes that without his father's guidance, he might not have reached this milestone. He began his journey in javelin throw in Rajasthan and trained regularly at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. In the early days, practising for hours every day was part of his routine.