When Did The Asian Games Start? History, Origin, And Growth Of The Continental Event
The Asian Games 2026 is set to start on September 19 in Japan, and a total of 45 countries will take part in it.
Published : August 30, 2026 at 2:49 PM IST
Hyderabad: A continental event sets competitions from the same continent in the same fray, and it promotes a sporting relationship between the countries. Such a continental event, the Asian Games, also known as Asiad, is set to take place from September 19, 2026, in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan.
The event is held every four years across the Asian continent. The competition is organised by the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA). A rich history of the event depicts the growth of sports culture in Asia.
Why were the Asian Games started?
The Asian Games were started to promote peace and unity after World War 2. There was a state of chaos on the continent after the damage caused by the global war.
Origin and history of Asian Games
The idea of the Asian Games started from the Olympic movement. Before the start of the Asian Games, there were Far Eastern Championship Games, which were hosted from 1913 to 1934. West Asian Games ran through the 1930s.
After the Second World War, Asian leaders felt the need to promote peace on the continent in sports. During the 1948 London Olympics, Indian representative Guru Dutt Sondhi came up with the idea of the Asian Games. After his proposal was accepted by other representatives. the Asian Athletic Federation was formed in 1949. The inaugural edition of the Asian Games was held in 1951 in New Delhi, India.
Growth and Expansion of the Asian Games
Starting with 11 participating nations, the Asian Games have turned into a multi-event which will feature 12,000 athletes from 45 countries. The Games were regulated by the Asian Games Federation (AGF) until 1978 and were governed by the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) starting in 1982.
Also, the number of sports were expanded to 40 in 2023, and the OCA limited future programs to 40 sports. In recent times, sports with popular regional and global interests like kabaddi, cricket, and esports are also included in the programme.
Top performing countries in Asian Games
China has been the top performer in the Asian Games with a tally of 3953 medals, including 1875 gold medals. Japan has won 3430 medals and are the second most successful side in the continental event.
South Korea have earned 2,615 medals in total and is third in the overall medal tally. India are in fourth position with 885 medals.
Symbol and motto of the Asian Games
Emblem
The official logo of the Asian Games features a bright red sun with 16 rays and a white circle in the centre. The logo symbolises energy and unity amidst Asian nations.
Motto
"Ever Onward,” is the motto of the Asian Games, which reflects continuous progress and development in sports and cooperation.
The upcoming Asian Games will be held for almost a month, and the Indian contingent will be aiming to secure a finish in the top four of the medal tally for the Indian team.