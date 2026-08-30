ETV Bharat / sports

When Did The Asian Games Start? History, Origin, And Growth Of The Continental Event

Hyderabad: A continental event sets competitions from the same continent in the same fray, and it promotes a sporting relationship between the countries. Such a continental event, the Asian Games, also known as Asiad, is set to take place from September 19, 2026, in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan.

The event is held every four years across the Asian continent. The competition is organised by the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA). A rich history of the event depicts the growth of sports culture in Asia.

Why were the Asian Games started?

The Asian Games were started to promote peace and unity after World War 2. There was a state of chaos on the continent after the damage caused by the global war.

Origin and history of Asian Games

The idea of the Asian Games started from the Olympic movement. Before the start of the Asian Games, there were Far Eastern Championship Games, which were hosted from 1913 to 1934. West Asian Games ran through the 1930s.

After the Second World War, Asian leaders felt the need to promote peace on the continent in sports. During the 1948 London Olympics, Indian representative Guru Dutt Sondhi came up with the idea of the Asian Games. After his proposal was accepted by other representatives. the Asian Athletic Federation was formed in 1949. The inaugural edition of the Asian Games was held in 1951 in New Delhi, India.

Growth and Expansion of the Asian Games

Starting with 11 participating nations, the Asian Games have turned into a multi-event which will feature 12,000 athletes from 45 countries. The Games were regulated by the Asian Games Federation (AGF) until 1978 and were governed by the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) starting in 1982.

Also, the number of sports were expanded to 40 in 2023, and the OCA limited future programs to 40 sports. In recent times, sports with popular regional and global interests like kabaddi, cricket, and esports are also included in the programme.