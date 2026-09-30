Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Games: Another Chapter In Storied Indo-Pak Hockey Rivalry as Arch Rivals Meet In Semifinal
India, two wins away from defending their Asiad crown, face Pakistan in Kakamigahara on Thursday while in head-to-head Pak won 8, India 5, 3 draws.
Published : September 30, 2026 at 3:38 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: Another chapter in one of international hockey's most storied rivalries will unfold on Thursday when defending champions India take on Pakistan in the first semifinal of the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games 2026, with a place in the gold-medal match at stake.
India have been unbeaten in the tournament, topping Pool A with five wins from five. They opened with a 13-1 win over Indonesia, followed it with a 16-1 victory against Sri Lanka, defeated South Korea 8-2, hosts Japan 2-0 and completed the pool stage with a commanding 10-0 win over Bangladesh. The 8-2 victory was India's biggest Asian Games win over South Korea.
India's attack has been firing on all cylinders, with Dilpreet Singh scoring nine goals and Abhishek and captain Harmanpreet Singh eight each. Pakistan's leading scorer is drag-flick specialist Sufiyan Khan, who has 11 goals.
Pakistan finished second in Pool B after a narrow 4-5 defeat against Malaysia. They had earlier defeated Thailand 9-0, Uzbekistan 5-1, China 3-0 and Oman 7-2.
𝗔𝗡 𝗨𝗣𝗗𝗔𝗧𝗘 𝗢𝗡 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗜𝗡𝗗𝗜𝗔𝗡 𝗠𝗘𝗡’𝗦 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 🗣️— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) September 30, 2026
Raj Kumar Pal is out injured with a fractured left thumb; Nilakanta Sharma comes in.
Raj Kumar sustained the injury in the team’s last pool match against Bangladesh.
India take on Pakistan in the Asian Games… pic.twitter.com/ouRh0d5BfY
India will, however, be without midfielder Raj Kumar Pal, who suffered a left-thumb fracture during the Bangladesh match. Experienced midfielder Nilakanta Sharma has been drafted into the squad as his replacement.
"It's just unfortunate for Raj. At the same time, we have great experience that's coming in. Nilakanta has been at the Olympics and the World Cup. So, it's a nice addition in terms of an experienced player coming in at an important time," chief coach Craig Fulton said.
For India, the contest also carries a significant historical edge. The two sides have produced some of the most memorable encounters in Asian Games hockey, with their rivalry stretching back to the inaugural men's hockey meeting between them at the 1958 Games in Tokyo.
India-Pakistan Asian Games clashes
|YEAR
|VENUE
|STAGE
|RESULT
|1958
|Tokyo
|League/Final
|India 0-0 Pakistan (Pakistan won gold on better goal difference)
|1962
|Jakarta
|Final
|Pakistan 2-0 India
|1966
|Bangkok
|FINAL
|India 1-0 Pakistan
|1970
|Bangkok
|FINAL
|Pakistan 1-0 India
|1974
|Tehran
|Final
|India 1-1 Pakistan
|1974
|Tehran
|Final replay
|Pakistan 2-0 India
|1978
|Bangkok
|Final
|Pakistan 1-0 India
|1982
|New Delhi
|FINAL
|PAKISTAN 7-1India
|1986
|Seoul
|SEMIFINAL
|Pakistan 3-1 India
|1990
|Beijing
|League/Final
|Pakistan 3-2 India
|2002
|Busan
|Semifinal
|India 4-3 Pakistan
|2010
|Guangzhou
|Semifinal
|India 3-2 Pakistan
|2014
|Incheon
|Pool
|Pakistan 2-1 India
|2014
|Incheon
|Final
|India 1-1 Pakistan (India won shootout 4-2)
|2018
|Jakarta
|Bronze-medal match
|India 2-1 Pakistan
|2023
|Hangzhou
|Pool
|India 10-2 Pakistan
The record across those 16 meetings stands at Pakistan 8 wins, India 5 wins and three draws. India's most recent Asian Games victory came in 2023, when they produced a stunning 10-2 win over Pakistan in Hangzhou.
India also defeated Pakistan 2-1 in the 2018 bronze-medal match, while their 2014 final ended 1-1 before India prevailed 4-2 in the shootout.
Thursday's semifinal therefore brings together two teams with contrasting tournament campaigns but an enormous shared history.
"In tournament hockey, all roads lead to this point. Semifinals are games of consequence, so it's exciting," Fulton told Hockey India. "The main thing is it's about us. It's about putting our game plan in. We've had five good games and got good momentum going into this semifinal."
The second semifinal will see Malaysia face South Korea.
For India, victory would secure a place in the final and move them one step closer to becoming only the fourth time in Asian Games history that they successfully defend their men's hockey title. India won gold in 2014 and 2023, while Pakistan remain the most successful men's hockey team in Asian Games history with eight gold medals.
The latest India-Pakistan encounter promises to add another chapter to a rivalry that has already produced finals, semifinals, shootouts, one-goal thrillers and, most recently, India's record 10-2 victory in Hangzhou.
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