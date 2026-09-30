ETV Bharat / sports

Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Games: Another Chapter In Storied Indo-Pak Hockey Rivalry as Arch Rivals Meet In Semifinal

Thiruvananthapuram: Another chapter in one of international hockey's most storied rivalries will unfold on Thursday when defending champions India take on Pakistan in the first semifinal of the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games 2026, with a place in the gold-medal match at stake.

India have been unbeaten in the tournament, topping Pool A with five wins from five. They opened with a 13-1 win over Indonesia, followed it with a 16-1 victory against Sri Lanka, defeated South Korea 8-2, hosts Japan 2-0 and completed the pool stage with a commanding 10-0 win over Bangladesh. The 8-2 victory was India's biggest Asian Games win over South Korea.

India's attack has been firing on all cylinders, with Dilpreet Singh scoring nine goals and Abhishek and captain Harmanpreet Singh eight each. Pakistan's leading scorer is drag-flick specialist Sufiyan Khan, who has 11 goals.

Pakistan finished second in Pool B after a narrow 4-5 defeat against Malaysia. They had earlier defeated Thailand 9-0, Uzbekistan 5-1, China 3-0 and Oman 7-2.

India will, however, be without midfielder Raj Kumar Pal, who suffered a left-thumb fracture during the Bangladesh match. Experienced midfielder Nilakanta Sharma has been drafted into the squad as his replacement.

"It's just unfortunate for Raj. At the same time, we have great experience that's coming in. Nilakanta has been at the Olympics and the World Cup. So, it's a nice addition in terms of an experienced player coming in at an important time," chief coach Craig Fulton said.

For India, the contest also carries a significant historical edge. The two sides have produced some of the most memorable encounters in Asian Games hockey, with their rivalry stretching back to the inaugural men's hockey meeting between them at the 1958 Games in Tokyo.

India-Pakistan Asian Games clashes