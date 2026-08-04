ETV Bharat / sports

Asian Games Already On Mind As Boxing, Para Stars Return To Grand Welcome

New Delhi: India's Commonwealth Games medallists barely had time to celebrate their success before shifting their focus to next month's Asian Games as they returned to a rousing welcome in the national capital in the early hours of Tuesday. Even as the athletes walked out of the airport to a rousing welcome, they spoke in one voice about the road ahead, saying there was little time to bask in their Glasgow success with the Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya fast approaching.

"Hearing the national anthem on such a big stage is a feeling I will always cherish. But my focus has already shifted to the Asian Games, where I want to win another gold," boxer Priya Ghanghas told PTI moments after walking out of the arrivals gate of the IGI Airport.

Priya was not alone in turning her attention to the Asian Games after Indian boxers capped a memorable Commonwealth Games campaign with a 10-medal haul. The women's team led the charge with six medals, while the men contributed four, as Indian boxing once again underlined its growing stature on the international stage.

The para athletics contingent, too, scripted history with a record seven-medal haul as India climbed to fourth in the overall medal standings. As the athletes emerged from the terminal around 4 a.m., dhol beats and patriotic tunes filled the air. Family members welcomed the medallists with flower garlands as supporters queued up for photographs.

"It feels like I'm living a dream," said Sakshi Chaudhary, who became the first boxer to defeat England's Ruby White in an international competition.

"Every night I visualised winning gold, hearing the national anthem and returning home to such a welcome. It feels like that dream has come true. The next target is the Asian Games, and I want to maintain this level there as well." For Jaismine Lamboria, the gold medal was the reward for overcoming an illness that had severely disrupted her preparations.

"I trained for only three weeks before the Games after recovering from illness. Once I stepped into the ring, I forgot everything else and focused only on giving my best for India," she said. Jaismine added that the upcoming Asian Games and every tournament thereafter would be stepping stones towards her ultimate goal of winning an Olympic medal in Los Angeles in 2028.

Boxer Sachin Siwach credited months of hard work and correcting technical flaws for India's successful campaign. "The coaches identified our mistakes, and we worked hard on every weakness," he said. "That hard work is paying off now. The next target is the Asian Games, and winning consistently gives every athlete the confidence to perform even better." Boxer Narender Berwal said the medal haul was the result of meticulous planning and teamwork rather than individual brilliance.

"We study videos of every opponent and prepare our strategy accordingly," he said. If Plan A works, we stick with it. If not, we adapt. The Asian Games will be a different challenge because we'll face stronger opponents from countries like Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, but we'll be ready." Silver medallist pugilist Jadumani Singh admitted the final defeat still hurt despite an otherwise impressive campaign.