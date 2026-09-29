Asian Games 2026: How Yashvir Singh And Rohit Yadav Ensured Podium Finish In Javelin Despite Neeraj’s Absence?
Despite Neeraj Chopra not taking part in the men’s javelin throw, India won silver and bronze medals at the Asian Games 2026.
Published : September 29, 2026 at 10:50 AM IST
Hyderabad: When Neeraj Chopra announced last month that he would not further take part in the 2026 season due to an injury, India’s hopes of a podium finish suffered a blow. The two-time Olympic medalist was out of the Asian Games, and the Indian fans would have prayed for someone to step up to produce a heroic performance like Neeraj.
On the day of the men’s javelin final, the weather also decided to test the athletes taking part in the event. It was raining, and the javelin runway turned slippery, but two Indians - Yashvir Singh and Yashvir Singh carried forward India’s legacy, in the javelin winning silver and bronze medals, respectively.
TWO THROWS. TWO MEDALS. ONE HISTORIC PODIUM! 🇮🇳🔥— SAI Media (@Media_SAI) September 28, 2026
Asian Games 2026 | Athletics
Men’s Javelin Throw – Final
🥈 Yashvir Singh — 85.72m | Personal Best
🥉 Rohit Yadav — 84.35m
A historic first double podium for India in Athletics at #AsianGames2026! 💪🇮🇳
What a statement from… pic.twitter.com/crvviUt9Be
Even if Neeraj had been there, it would have been a tough task for the Indian to beat Sri Lanka’s Rumesh Pathirage, who has been in form. Pathirage won the gold with a throw of 88.55. But for India, the story is not about the medal winners in the event but the two Indians who stepped up when the leader of the pack was not there.
Neeraj’s connection with both the youngsters
Neeraj was the first one to break the news to Yashvir that he would be travelling to Japan to represent India in men’s javelin. Yashvir was jumping with joy when Neeraj told him the news. Notably, the athletes who were ruled out from the event due to injury were informing the other that he was earning a place on the flight to Japan. Yashvir had also broken Neeraj’s record in the U20 in 2021, showing his prowess at an early age.
Rohit improved a lot after finishing seventh at the Commonwealth Games earlier this year and turned a disappointing campaign into a podium finish at the continental event. Before the Asian Games, Rohit had his javelin signed by Neeraj.
Tough conditions test athletes
The duo were already facing the pressure to deliver without India's poster boy in javelin throw. The persistent rain further added to the challenges, with the trackway turning slippery. When it is raining, you don’t get to throw the Javelin properly. When you are planting your foot for the final brace before the throw, there is a risk of a slip-up. However, both Yashvir and Rohit didn’t allow the conditions to deter their determination.
When Pathirage delivered a throw of 88.33m, it was difficult for anybody to beat him in such adverse conditions. But both the Indian athletes tried to take that challenge.
Yashvir started with a throw of 83.56m, but his best throw of 85.72 meters came in the last attempt when he gave it his all to beat Sri Lanka. Yashvir ended up winning silver and also secured a berth in the 2027 World Athletics Championships.
Rohit Yadav’s best throw came in his third attempt when he cleared a distance of 84.35m. Rohit then kept trying to get to the top with attempts of 82.16m, X and 82.15m in the next three tries.