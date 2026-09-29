ETV Bharat / sports

Asian Games 2026: How Yashvir Singh And Rohit Yadav Ensured Podium Finish In Javelin Despite Neeraj’s Absence?

Hyderabad: When Neeraj Chopra announced last month that he would not further take part in the 2026 season due to an injury, India’s hopes of a podium finish suffered a blow. The two-time Olympic medalist was out of the Asian Games, and the Indian fans would have prayed for someone to step up to produce a heroic performance like Neeraj.

On the day of the men’s javelin final, the weather also decided to test the athletes taking part in the event. It was raining, and the javelin runway turned slippery, but two Indians - Yashvir Singh and Yashvir Singh carried forward India’s legacy, in the javelin winning silver and bronze medals, respectively.

Even if Neeraj had been there, it would have been a tough task for the Indian to beat Sri Lanka’s Rumesh Pathirage, who has been in form. Pathirage won the gold with a throw of 88.55. But for India, the story is not about the medal winners in the event but the two Indians who stepped up when the leader of the pack was not there.

Neeraj’s connection with both the youngsters

Neeraj was the first one to break the news to Yashvir that he would be travelling to Japan to represent India in men’s javelin. Yashvir was jumping with joy when Neeraj told him the news. Notably, the athletes who were ruled out from the event due to injury were informing the other that he was earning a place on the flight to Japan. Yashvir had also broken Neeraj’s record in the U20 in 2021, showing his prowess at an early age.