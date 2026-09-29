ETV Bharat / sports

Asian Games 2026: Yashvir Singh's Family Members React After He Secures Silver In Men's Javelin

Bhiwani: Yashvir Singh, a native of Bhiwani, has brought glory to the nation at the 2026 Asian Games. He delivered a stellar performance in the men's javelin throw event to clinch the silver medal with a throw of 85.72m, registering his personal best in the process. Following this achievement, a wave of joy has swept through his native village, Devsar, in the Bhiwani district. A steady stream of well-wishers has been visiting his family home, while villagers celebrated the feat by bursting firecrackers and distributing sweets.

Family members were overjoyed after Yashveer won the medal. A crowd of well-wishers gathered at the house. Villagers celebrated by bursting firecrackers and distributing sweets. A family tradition of sports is a major factor behind Yashveer's success. Several family members have been athletes in different sports and have competed at both national and international levels.

Yashvir's brother, Gopal Tanwar, said, "It is a matter of great joy that Yashveer has won a silver medal. He had previously won a bronze medal at the Commonwealth Games. The family hopes that in the future, Yashveer will also win medals for the country at the World Championships and the Olympics. Our grandfather won medals at the Services level multiple times, while our father, Rai Singh, was also a national-level medalist. Other family members have also been active in sports."

firecracjers burst in Yashvir village (ETV Bharat)

Yashvir's little brother is also javelin thrower

Narendra, the village Sarpanch, mentioned that Yashveer's younger brother, Utsav, is also a national-level medalist in javelin throw. Yashvir has been training for the sport consistently for about eight or nine years. After years of hard work and persistent practice, he is now representing the country at the international level. He also encouraged the youth to take up sports, stating that they should excel in athletics alongside their academic pursuits.

Hoping for a medal in upcoming competitions

Former District Council member Praveen Devsari said, "The entire family expects Yashveer to perform even better in the future. After winning a silver medal at the Asian Games, Yashveer Singh has once again proven that the land of Bhiwani is a breeding ground for talented athletes. His family and fellow villagers now look forward to outstanding performances from him in upcoming major international competitions as well."