ETV Bharat / sports

Asian Games 2026: Vithya Ramraj Breaks PT Usha's 42-Year-Old Record With Bronze Medal In Women's 400M Hurdles

Hyderabad: India's Vithya Ramraj added to the India's medal count in atheletics at the Asian Games 2026 winning a bronze medal in the Asian Games women's 400m hurdles event with a personal best time of 54.75sec. Vithya broke India's longest-standing national athletics record which was held by legendary PT Usha in the women's 400-meter hurdles, set at the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics with a timing of 54.75 seconds. PT Usha had set the timing of 55.42 in her event 42 years back.

Mariam Kareem of the UAE won gold medal with a timing of 54.31 while Kazakhstan’s Adelina Zems bagged silver clocking a time of 54.58. The 26-year-old was earlier part of the silver-medal winning mixed 4x400m relay team. The Indian team of T S Manu, Poovamma Raju, Vithya and T Vishal clocked a timing of 3:14.46 in the event.

Notably, Vithya had equalled PT Usha's record in 2023 Asian Games but didn't surpass it back then. However, this time around, she overtook it and scripted history. Her compatriot Anu Raghavan finished at the fifth position with a timing of 55.88 seconds and registered her personal best. The Indian contingent has won 40 medals at the time of writing including four gold, 17 silver and 19 bronze medals.