ETV Bharat / sports

Asian Games 2026: Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Announces Reward Of Rs. 50 Lakh For Abhay Singh

Hyderabad: Indian star player Abhay Singh scripted history by winning a silver medal in the men's singles squash final of the Asian Games. Tamil Nadu CM C Vijay Joseph has rewarded him for his impressive performance at the continental event with a prize of INR 50 Lakh.

The Malaysian player continued to perform well in the match, winning the second set 11-5 and the third set 11-5. In the end, Eng In Yeo defeated Abhay Singh 3-0 to win the gold medal. As a result, Abhay Singh won the silver medal.

Abhay had entered the final of the men’s singles squad at the Asian Games 2026 held in Japan. However, he faced disappointment in the summit clash, suffering a defeat. In the final, Abhay Singh faced off against Malaysia's top player Eng In Yeo. Both players showed great play right from the start and entertained the fans. However, the Malaysian player took an early lead to win the first set by 11-9.

Due to this defeat, Abhay Singh narrowly missed out on the opportunity to qualify for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, which was directly available to the gold medalist.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay congratulated Abhay Singh for winning the medal at the Asian Games and announced a prize money of Rs. 50 lakh.

"I extend my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to squash player Abhay Singh, who has brought pride to Tamil Nadu and India by winning the silver medal in the men's singles squash category at the 20th Asian Games being held in Japan,” Tamil Nadu CM wrote on his ‘X’ handle.

“In recognition of his outstanding achievement, the Government of Tamil Nadu will provide a cash incentive of Rs. 50 lakhs. This victory of squash player Abhay Singh will serve as new inspiration for the young sportspersons and athletes of Tamil Nadu. I wish him continued success in securing many more victories in the future, bringing further glory to Tamil Nadu and India,” he added.

In the women's singles squash final, India's young star Anahat Singh lost to Malaysia's top player Sivashankari Subramaniam. Sivashankari, who played well in the match, defeated Anahat Singh 11-4, 11-4, 11-7 to win the gold medal. As a result of the shock defeat, Anahat Singh finished the series with a silver medal.