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Asian Games 2026: Three Golds In 30 Minutes For India As Sujeet Kalkal Clinches Gold In Wrestling

Hyderabad: Sujeet Kalkal earned India’s first gold medal in wrestling at the Asian Games 2026 in the men's freestyle wrestling 65kg category. Sujeet was trailing by 2-9 at one point of time in the bout against Tajikistan's Abdulmazhid Kudiev at the Nagoya City Inae Sports Center.

He was trailing by 2-9 but then picked the opposition wrestler and floored him twice in the match. With the moves, he not only reduced the deficit but also surged past Kudiev's tally and won the match by 6-9.

With one minute, 15 seconds remaining on the clock, the gold medal looked out of reach for Sujeet as he was trailing by 6-9. He then pulled off a takedown adding two more points and the scores now read 8-9. With 50 seconds left, Sujeet was set to miss the gold medal by just one point. However, he pulled off another takedown in the dying minutes to emerge triumphant by 10-9.