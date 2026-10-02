Asian Games 2026: Three Golds In 30 Minutes For India As Sujeet Kalkal Clinches Gold In Wrestling
It was another productive day for India at the Asian Games 2026 on October 2 as they won three gold medals in 30 minutes.
Published : October 2, 2026 at 3:40 PM IST
Hyderabad: Sujeet Kalkal earned India’s first gold medal in wrestling at the Asian Games 2026 in the men's freestyle wrestling 65kg category. Sujeet was trailing by 2-9 at one point of time in the bout against Tajikistan's Abdulmazhid Kudiev at the Nagoya City Inae Sports Center.
He was trailing by 2-9 but then picked the opposition wrestler and floored him twice in the match. With the moves, he not only reduced the deficit but also surged past Kudiev's tally and won the match by 6-9.
With one minute, 15 seconds remaining on the clock, the gold medal looked out of reach for Sujeet as he was trailing by 6-9. He then pulled off a takedown adding two more points and the scores now read 8-9. With 50 seconds left, Sujeet was set to miss the gold medal by just one point. However, he pulled off another takedown in the dying minutes to emerge triumphant by 10-9.
WATCH HOW SUJEET KALKAL TURNED A 9-2 DEFICIT INTO ASIAN GAMES GOLD. 🎥🔥🇮🇳— Anil Bansal (@dilseanilbansal) October 2, 2026
DON’T BLINK. THIS COMEBACK HAPPENED IN REAL TIME. 🤼♂️
THE SCORE SAID 9-2.
THE CLOCK SAID “TOO LATE.”
SUJEET KALKAL SAID “WATCH ME.” 🇮🇳🔥🤼♂️
9-2 → 10-9. GOLD. 🥇
Eight points.
Two minutes.
One unbelievable… pic.twitter.com/ozTw9w5PBN
Notably, the gold medal came in the same weight class where Olympic Games medalists Bajrang Punia and Yogeshwar Dutt used to bout. Yogeshwar and Bajrang had won golds in the same weight category in the Asian Games of 2014 and 2018 respectively. Bajrang had also won a bronze medal in the 65kg event at the Tokyo Olympics.
With the medal, India won three gold medals in a matter of 30 minutes. Parveen set the tone with her win in the women's boxing 65kg final. Then it was in wrestling, where Sujeet came in clutch to win gold at the men's freestyle wrestling for the Men's 65 kg category. Boxing was back in as Ankush won in the men's 80kg final as well.
Sujeet Kalkal's achievments
- U23 World Wrestling Champion (2025).
- Senior Asian Wrestling Champion (2026).
- World Number 1 Ranking (April 2026).
- He went on an incredible 20-match winning streak in senior circuit in 2026.
- Back-to-back golds at the 2026 Zagreb Open and the 2026 Tirana Grand Prix.
- Two-time U23 Asian Champion (2022, 2025) and a junior U20 Asian Champion
- Bronze medals at 2024 Tirana U23 World Championships (70 kg) and the 2022 Sofia U20 World Championships (65 kg).