ETV Bharat / sports

Asian Games 2026 | Who Is Sawan Barwal? Himachal Man To End India’s 44-Year Wait For Podium Finish In Marathon

Hyderabad: While switching from track event to marathon, Sawan Barwal had frequently heard that running 2:12 or 2:13 was extremely difficult for the Indian athletes. But, on September 26, the Indian athlete decided to prove all the doubters wrong winning a historic silver at the Asian Games 2026 for India. With a superb timing of 2:11:37, the 28-year-old Army runner from Mandi, Himachal Pradesh clinched a silver medal in the event.

“This is for India. The medal was important. In the end, the Japanese seized the opportunity and raced away. I did try,” Barwal said after the race.

Japan's Ishitaka Yamashita clinched gold clocking a time of 2:10:49 while China’s Peiyou Feng bagged the bronze medal with a timing of 2:12:13.

Also, it was the first time since 1982 that India won a medal in the men's marathon at the Asian Games. Hosur Kukkappa Seetharan had won a bronze medal in the 1982 Games. Apart from these two, other Indian long-distance runners include Chota Singh, who won gold at the inaugural 1951 Games, and Surat Singh Mathur who won bronze at the 1952 edition.

Who is Sawan Barwal?