Asian Games 2026 | Who Is Sawan Barwal? Himachal Man To End India’s 44-Year Wait For Podium Finish In Marathon
Sawan Barwal broke the national record in the men’s marathon event in the Asian GAMES 2026.
Published : September 26, 2026 at 10:05 AM IST
Hyderabad: While switching from track event to marathon, Sawan Barwal had frequently heard that running 2:12 or 2:13 was extremely difficult for the Indian athletes. But, on September 26, the Indian athlete decided to prove all the doubters wrong winning a historic silver at the Asian Games 2026 for India. With a superb timing of 2:11:37, the 28-year-old Army runner from Mandi, Himachal Pradesh clinched a silver medal in the event.
“This is for India. The medal was important. In the end, the Japanese seized the opportunity and raced away. I did try,” Barwal said after the race.
Japan's Ishitaka Yamashita clinched gold clocking a time of 2:10:49 while China’s Peiyou Feng bagged the bronze medal with a timing of 2:12:13.
SILVER FOR BHARAT! 🇮🇳🥈— SAI Media (@Media_SAI) September 26, 2026
Heartiest congratulations to Sawan Barwal on winning the Silver Medal in the Men’s Marathon at the #AsianGames2026 with a National Record time of 2:11:37.
🥇 Ichitaka Yamashita, Japan – 2:10:49
🥈 Sawan Barwal, India – 2:11:37
🥉 Peiyou Feng, China –… pic.twitter.com/HpKAUIqCIv
Also, it was the first time since 1982 that India won a medal in the men's marathon at the Asian Games. Hosur Kukkappa Seetharan had won a bronze medal in the 1982 Games. Apart from these two, other Indian long-distance runners include Chota Singh, who won gold at the inaugural 1951 Games, and Surat Singh Mathur who won bronze at the 1952 edition.
Who is Sawan Barwal?
Born on 18 February 1998, Barwal comes from Himachal Pradesh and is an Indian army athlete.
Barwal didn’t begin his career as a marathon specialist. He initially used to participate in the district and state-level competitions in track and distance events. He joined the Indian army in 2019 and thereafter his journey as a professional athlete began.
HISTORIC SILVER FOR BHARAT! 🥈🇮🇳— Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) September 26, 2026
Congratulations to Sawan Barwal on ending India’s 44-year wait for an Asian Games marathon medal. He clocked a brilliant 2:11:37, setting a new National Record in the Men’s Marathon.
The entire nation is incredibly proud of this historic… pic.twitter.com/QsZbNEj01K
The early stage of his career included events such as the 5,000m and 10,000m. Also, he had national records in the men’s 5,000m and 10,000m events.
Barwal’s marathon career
Barwal’s marathon career took off when he made debut in such an event at the NN Marathon Rotterdam in the Netherlands on April 12, 2026. He finished the event with a timing of 2:11:58. Notably, he also broke India’s national record of 2:12:00 set by Shivnath Singh in the men's marathon in 1978.
The same performance also secured Barwal’s qualification for the 2026 Asian Games. Before entering the Asian Games, Barwal had participated in only one marathon. In the event, he bettered his own timing of 2:11:37. He won a silver medal and also became the fourth Indian to win a marathon medal in the continental event.