ETV Bharat / sports

Asian Games 2026: Quimcy Dsouza To Play For Bronze After Suffering Defeat In women's Singles Teqball Semi-final

Hyderabad: India have a chance to clinch a medal in the Teqball in the Asian Games 2026 as Quimcy Dsouza suffered a defeat against Sumaya of Indonesia in the women’s singles semi-final. The 24-year-old went on to lose two sets after winning the first one and conceded a loss 12-7. 9-12, 7-12. Quincy started the match on a high note winning the first set but an eventual loss means she will now lock horns against Japan's Yiuna Sakamoto in the bronze medal match on Sunday.

Sumaya started her comeback in the second set and never looked back after that. She pocketed the second set 12-9 . Quincy had taken a 3-0 lead in the deciding set but the Indonesian athlete staged a comeback to bag the third set by 12-7, booking a berth in the final.

Earlier in the tournament, Quimcy stunned world number 7 Sakamoto of Japan and then outplayed Koemyean Dy of Cambodia by 2-0 in 24-minutes to book a spot in the semifinals.

Who is Quimcy Dsouza?