Asian Games 2026: Quimcy Dsouza To Play For Bronze After Suffering Defeat In women's Singles Teqball Semi-final
India's Quimcy Dsouza will have a shot at the bronze medal after losing to Sumaya of Indonesia in women’s singles Teqball semi-final.
Published : September 19, 2026 at 2:40 PM IST
Hyderabad: India have a chance to clinch a medal in the Teqball in the Asian Games 2026 as Quimcy Dsouza suffered a defeat against Sumaya of Indonesia in the women’s singles semi-final. The 24-year-old went on to lose two sets after winning the first one and conceded a loss 12-7. 9-12, 7-12. Quincy started the match on a high note winning the first set but an eventual loss means she will now lock horns against Japan's Yiuna Sakamoto in the bronze medal match on Sunday.
Sumaya started her comeback in the second set and never looked back after that. She pocketed the second set 12-9 . Quincy had taken a 3-0 lead in the deciding set but the Indonesian athlete staged a comeback to bag the third set by 12-7, booking a berth in the final.
India’s Quimcy Joaquim Dsouza fought hard in the Women’s Singles semifinal against Indonesia’s Sumaya, going down 1–2 after a closely contested match in Teqball Women's Singles - Semifinals - Match 1.— SAI Media (@Media_SAI) September 19, 2026
Quimcy took the opening set 12–7 before Sumaya levelled the contest by… pic.twitter.com/4ShHrboKmp
Earlier in the tournament, Quimcy stunned world number 7 Sakamoto of Japan and then outplayed Koemyean Dy of Cambodia by 2-0 in 24-minutes to book a spot in the semifinals.
Who is Quimcy Dsouza?
Notably, Quimcy was a footballer before turning her attention towards Teqball. She hails from Mumbai, has experience of playing football at the U19 level and currently works as a test engineer. She first came into the limelight at the age of 13.
Since childhood, she was an ardent fan of football and had represented Maharashtra at the age-group level. Her interest in football led her to take up Teqball as a profession.
QUIMCY DSOUZA STORMS INTO SEMIS IN WOMEN’S SINGLES OF TEQBALL— The Khel India (@TheKhelIndia) September 18, 2026
✅ Beats World No.7 Yuina Sakamoto 🇯🇵 2-1
✅ Beats Koemyean 🇰🇭 2-0
Topper her Group & Qualified for SF
WELL DONE! 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/2yYWSLXbG5
After completion of her Sports Management degree, Quimcy joined the sports goods retailer Decathlon. She then took up Teqball being inspired from legendary Brazilian footballer Ronaldinho, whom she watched playing the sport on his Instagram videos.
Soon, Quimcy became the first woman from the country to play the sport at the international level. She has also founded the Teqball club of Bengaluru to promote the sports at the grassroot level.
What is Teqball?
Teqball is a sport which combines football and table tennis played on a specially designed curved table. The governing body for the sport is the International Teqball Federation (FITEQ).