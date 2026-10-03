Asian Games 2026: How Much Cash Prize Indian Women’s Hockey Team Won After Clinching Gold?
The Indian women’s hockey team won historic gold at the Asian Games beating China in the final.
Published : October 3, 2026 at 12:36 PM IST
Hyderabad: The Indian women’s hockey team pulled off a historic feat winning a gold medal at the Asian Games 2026. They won a gold medal in the history of the Asian Games after 42 years. The team showed incredible defence after scoring one goal and then sitting in their own half to contain the opposition. With the victory, the team also secured a spot in the Los Angeles Olympics 2028.
The team has now been rewarded financially for their historic feat. From missing out the Paris Olympics to clinching gold at the Asian Games, the Indian team has carved a brilliant journey in the event.
𝗖𝗘𝗟𝗘𝗕𝗥𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗡𝗚 𝗢𝗨𝗥 𝗚𝗢𝗟𝗗𝗘𝗡 𝗖𝗛𝗔𝗠𝗣𝗜𝗢𝗡𝗦! 🇮🇳🥇— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) October 2, 2026
Hockey India honours the Indian Women’s Team and support staff following their historic Asian Games 2026 gold medal triumph. 🏑🏆
A fitting recognition for the hard work, dedication and relentless effort that… pic.twitter.com/gE4j2ngoWJ
How much cash prize Indian team got?
For winning a gold or any medal at the Asian Games there is no cash prize. The athletes simply receive medals for their performance. However, the Indian women’s hockey team was awarded with a cash prize and Hockey India is the reason behind that.
Hockey India have announced a cash reward of Rs 11 lakh for each player. Also, the support staff will receive a contribution of Rs 5.5 lakh each for their role in the team's successful campaign.
Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri Mohan Charan Majhi has announced a cash award of ₹11 lakh each for the players and ₹5.5 lakh each for the support staff of the Indian Women’s Hockey Team in recognition of their historic Gold Medal victory at the Asian Games 2026.— CMO Odisha (@CMO_Odisha) October 3, 2026
The Chief Minister…
Hockey India secretary general Bhola Nath Singh praised India’s performance.
"It was a stupendous performance from the Indian women's team," he said, as quoted by PTI.
"They showed guts and resilience to hold their one-goal advantage against the reigning Olympics silver medallist and world No. 4 China to create history after 44 years. Hockey India is awarding them with cash rewards for their achievements," Bhola Nath added.
The Odisha government has also announced a prize for the Indian team as Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced the INR 11 lakh for each player. Each member of the support staff will get INR 5.5 lakh each.
CMO Odisha announced it in a social media post.
“Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri Mohan Charan Majhi has announced a cash reward of Rs 11 lakh each for the players and Rs 5.5 lakh each for the support staff of the Indian women’s hockey team in recognition of their historic gold medal at the Asian Games 2026,” the post read.