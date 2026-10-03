ETV Bharat / sports

Asian Games 2026: How Much Cash Prize Indian Women’s Hockey Team Won After Clinching Gold?

Hyderabad: The Indian women’s hockey team pulled off a historic feat winning a gold medal at the Asian Games 2026. They won a gold medal in the history of the Asian Games after 42 years. The team showed incredible defence after scoring one goal and then sitting in their own half to contain the opposition. With the victory, the team also secured a spot in the Los Angeles Olympics 2028.

The team has now been rewarded financially for their historic feat. From missing out the Paris Olympics to clinching gold at the Asian Games, the Indian team has carved a brilliant journey in the event.

How much cash prize Indian team got?

For winning a gold or any medal at the Asian Games there is no cash prize. The athletes simply receive medals for their performance. However, the Indian women’s hockey team was awarded with a cash prize and Hockey India is the reason behind that.

Hockey India have announced a cash reward of Rs 11 lakh for each player. Also, the support staff will receive a contribution of Rs 5.5 lakh each for their role in the team's successful campaign.