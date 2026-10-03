ETV Bharat / sports

Asian Games 2026: Pranavi Urs Clinch Historic Golf Gold; India's Second On Day 14

Hyderabad: India have added another gold medal to their tally thanks to Pranavi Urs who ended India’s long wait for an individual medal in golf at the Asian Games 2026. She emerged triumphant to win gold and became only the second Indian to do so in the sport in the history of the continental event. Also, she became the first woman Indian golfer to win a gold medal at the Asian Games. Shiv Kapur had won the gold medal in golf for India in 2002 at the Asian Games.

Also, India won silver medal in the team event as Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar finished 14th and 23rd respectively. It was India's first-ever medal in the team event.

Pranavi produced a sensational performance scoring 15-under-par 265 in the four-day event. It was an edge-of-the-seat thriller for Pranavi who kept her composure when it mattered most and stayed calm in clutch moments.

Who is Pranavi Urs?

Pranavi's medal was India' first gold in golf in 24 years as she sent in three birdies to recover from a horrendous triple bogey on the third hole. A bogey had wiped her three-stroke overnight lead but the 23-year-old bounced back to finish at the top. Her score - 15-under 265 - was a stroke ahead of the others.

Born in Mysore in 2003, Pranavi started playing the sport just at a tender age of six. She rose through the junior and senior ranks in quick time. Her first big moment before turning professional came in 2018 when she won the Singha World Junior Championship in Thailand and the All India Junior Girls Championship. Two years later, she turned professional.

In the previous edition at the Asian Games. She narrowly missed out on a podium finish as the women's team finished fourth in their event. The watershed moment in her career came when she became the first Indian woman to win a professional open-field tournament against male golfers. Pranavi was conferred with the Arjuna Award by the Indian government in 2023 and was also included in the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) Core Group in January 2022 to help her with her Olympic preparation. The gold at Asian Games will now boost her morale and she will definitely aim to take the momentum in Los Angeles in 2028.