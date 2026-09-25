Asian Games 2026, NEP vs AFG: Nepal Stun Afghanistan By Five Wickets In Group Stage Match
Nepal pulled off an upset in the Asian Games 2026 group stage beating Afghanistan.
Published : September 25, 2026 at 2:54 PM IST
Hyderabad: Nepal men’s cricket team pulled off a heist in their opening game of the Asian Games 2026 campaign against Afghanistan. Nepal’s win over Afghanistan has now opened the race to quarterfinal wide open in the Group A where Afghanistan are favourites. Notably, this is only the second time when Afghanistan has defeated Nepal.
Afghanistan chose to bat first after winning the toss and they were to meet a fate no one would have expected. The team managed to muster only 102/7 with Faisal Shinozada (30) and Najibullah Zadran (30) being the highest run-scorers in the innings.
#AsianGames #T20I #RESULT #VICTORY— Cricket Nepal (@NepalCricket) September 25, 2026
🇦🇫Afghanistan: 102/7 (F Khan 30, N Zadran 30, K Bhurtel 4/21, L Rajbanshi 3/13)
lost to
🇳🇵Nepal: 103/5 in 17.2 overs (S Jora 34, R Paudel 33*)
by 5 wickets.
Kushal Bhurtel was the highest wicket-taker for Nepal with four wickets while Lalit Rajbanshi picked with three wickets.
Nepal then took down the target in 17.2 overs with five wickets in hand. Sundeep Jora (34) and Rohit Paudel (Unbeaten 33) were the leading run-scorers in the country. Faridoon Dawoodzai, Abdullah Ahmadzai and Arab Gul Momand picked one wicket each.
Head to head between Nepal and Afghanistan
Both the countries have played five T20s between each other with Nepal winning three matches. But, both the teams have played two T20Is with Nepal winning both the matches. The reason behind this is that Nepal got their Twenty20 International (T20I) status by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on June 28, 2014. So, the matches played by them after the date are considered in T20Is while the fixtures they played previously were T20s.
Asian Games Group A standings
Afghanistan are at the top of Group A comprising three teams with one victory and one defeat from two matches with a net run rate of +0.846. Nepal are at the second position with two points and a net run rate of +0.842. Japan are at the last position with 0 points and a net run rate of
-2.400.
When will India’s matches start?
India’s campaign in the Asian Games will start on September 28 when they will on the team finishing second from Group B in the quarterfinals.