ETV Bharat / sports

Asian Games 2026, NEP vs AFG: Nepal Stun Afghanistan By Five Wickets In Group Stage Match

Hyderabad: Nepal men’s cricket team pulled off a heist in their opening game of the Asian Games 2026 campaign against Afghanistan. Nepal’s win over Afghanistan has now opened the race to quarterfinal wide open in the Group A where Afghanistan are favourites. Notably, this is only the second time when Afghanistan has defeated Nepal.

Afghanistan chose to bat first after winning the toss and they were to meet a fate no one would have expected. The team managed to muster only 102/7 with Faisal Shinozada (30) and Najibullah Zadran (30) being the highest run-scorers in the innings.

Kushal Bhurtel was the highest wicket-taker for Nepal with four wickets while Lalit Rajbanshi picked with three wickets.

Nepal then took down the target in 17.2 overs with five wickets in hand. Sundeep Jora (34) and Rohit Paudel (Unbeaten 33) were the leading run-scorers in the country. Faridoon Dawoodzai, Abdullah Ahmadzai and Arab Gul Momand picked one wicket each.

Head to head between Nepal and Afghanistan