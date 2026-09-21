ETV Bharat / sports

Asian Games 2026: Indian Shooters Continue Medal Rush, Capture Silver in Men's 10 M Air Rifle Team Event

Aichi-Nagoya: India's medal run in shooting continued as the trio of Rudrankksh Patil, Parth Mane and Himanshu Dhillon secured a silver medal in the men's 10 m air rifle team event at the ongoing Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya on Monday.

Team India managed a silver with a score of 1890.1, short of first-place China's 1899.0. The bronze medal went to South Korea, with a score of 1841.4. This marks their third medal of the Asian Games 2026, all of them silver medals coming in shooting.

In the men's 10 air rifle individual qualifying round, also acting as the team final, Rudrankksh finished in third place with 631.8, with Himanshu finishing seventh (630.0). Parth, with a score of 628.3, finished in 11th place. Rudrankksh and Himanshu made it to the individual final as well, which is scheduled for later. The trio combined to produce a silver-winning score of 1890.1 as a team.

In the men’s 10 m air rifle qualifying individual event, the trio of Rudrankksh Patil, Parth Mane, and Himanshu Dhillon started off for India, with the qualifying also serving as a team event final.