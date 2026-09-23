Asian Games 2026: Mirabai Chanu Ends India’s 28-Year Wait With Maiden Medal In Continental Event
Indian weightlifter Mirabai Chanu won silver medal in the women's 49kg category in the weightlifting.
Published : September 23, 2026 at 12:41 PM IST
Hyderabad: Indian weightlifter Mirabai Chanu added to the country’s medal rush at the Asian Games 2026 on Wednesday as she won a silver in the 49kg event. It was a historic moment for the star Indian athlete as she won her first medal in the Asian Games. However, more importantly, she put an end to India’s 28-year-wait to win a medal in weightlifting.
Chanu made a total lift of 198kg to secure a silver medal. North Korea's Ri Song Gum won her third Asian Games gold in a row with a total of 215kg. Indonesia’s Luluk Diana Tri Wijayana bagged a bronze medal with a total of 191 kg.
For Chanu, she has to wait for three Asian Games to finally secure a podium finish. She was ninth at Incheon 2014, Jakarta 2018 and fourth at Hangzhou in 2023. However, the Indian weightlifter headed into the Asian Games with a strong momentum lifting 85kg in the snatch and 105kg in the clean and jerk.
🥈 SILVER FOR MIRABAI CHANU! 🇮🇳— SAI Media (@Media_SAI) September 23, 2026
Asian Games 2026 | Weightlifting | Women's 49kg
TOPS Core athlete Mirabai Chanu secured the Silver Medal with a total lift of 198kg — 87kg in Snatch + 111kg in Clean & Jerk.
This marks Mirabai’s first Asian medal and India’s Asian Games… pic.twitter.com/F6j15c8ju9
India’s wait for 28 years end
Karnam Malleswari won a silver medal in the 1988 Asian Games in weightlifting and for next 28 years India had to wait for a podium finish in weightlifting. Chanu marked India’s first weightlifting medal in the Asian Games in 28 years.
The occasion also completed the missing piece of silverware in her list of achievements as she had won medals in Olympic, World Championship and Commonwealth Games but the continental event was out of her reach always.
However, that changed in Japan as Chanu lifted 198kg total.
How Chanu secured a podium finish?
Chanu finished the snatch with 87 kg after all of her attempts while Ri made a 84 kg lift. Chanu then needed a strong performance in the clean and jerk sequence. She started with 107kg on her first attempt and went on to successfully lift 111 kg as well. The total of 198 kg took her past Wijayana who failed to complete her 107kg in clean and jerk attempt.