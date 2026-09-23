ETV Bharat / sports

Asian Games 2026: Mirabai Chanu Ends India’s 28-Year Wait With Maiden Medal In Continental Event

Hyderabad: Indian weightlifter Mirabai Chanu added to the country’s medal rush at the Asian Games 2026 on Wednesday as she won a silver in the 49kg event. It was a historic moment for the star Indian athlete as she won her first medal in the Asian Games. However, more importantly, she put an end to India’s 28-year-wait to win a medal in weightlifting.

Chanu made a total lift of 198kg to secure a silver medal. North Korea's Ri Song Gum won her third Asian Games gold in a row with a total of 215kg. Indonesia’s Luluk Diana Tri Wijayana bagged a bronze medal with a total of 191 kg.

For Chanu, she has to wait for three Asian Games to finally secure a podium finish. She was ninth at Incheon 2014, Jakarta 2018 and fourth at Hangzhou in 2023. However, the Indian weightlifter headed into the Asian Games with a strong momentum lifting 85kg in the snatch and 105kg in the clean and jerk.

India’s wait for 28 years end