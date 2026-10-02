IND vs PAK Gold Medal Match: When And Where To Watch Asian Games 2026 Men’s Cricket Final?
Both the teams have played 17 T20Is against each other and India have won 13 fixtures in the matchup.
Published : October 2, 2026 at 5:14 PM IST
Hyderabad: Arch-rivals India and Pakistan will face off tomorrow in the men's T20 cricket final of the Asian Games.
The Asian Games 2026 are underway in Japan and in the recently concluded women's cricket tournament, the Indian team led by Harmanpreet Kaur won the gold medal by defeating Sri Lanka in the title clash. With this, the Indian women's team has created a record by winning its second consecutive gold medal at the Asian Games.
After the women’s team won gold all eyes are set on the Indian men’s team led by Shreyas Iyer. They will play against Pakistan in the gold medal match of men’s cricket on Saturday. October 3. With India well placed above Pakistan in the ICC rankings and also looking a stronger side on the paper.
🗣️ 𝗔𝗱𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝘁𝗼 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗰𝗼𝘂𝗻𝘁𝗿𝘆’𝘀 𝗺𝗲𝗱𝗮𝗹 𝘁𝗮𝗹𝗹𝘆 𝗶𝘀 𝗵𝗶𝗴𝗵 𝗼𝗻 𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗹𝗶𝘀𝘁.— BCCI (@BCCI) October 2, 2026
🎥 Batting Coach Hrishikesh Kanitkar on the special opportunity for #TeamIndia to win the prestigious #AsianGames Gold Medal 🇮🇳🏅 pic.twitter.com/aNZIBT3R7P
Indian team led by Shreyas Iyer
The Indian team led by Shreyas Iyer has a powerful batting lineup including the likes of Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Verma, Shivam Dubey and young striker Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.
In the bowling unit, the team has world-class players like Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Axar Patel. Due to this, the expectations of winning this match and winning the gold medal have increased.
The Men in Green dug deep on a tricky surface this morning and are now just one win away from gold 🥇🇵🇰#AsianGames2026 #ACC pic.twitter.com/gD7AZTq7Uo— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) October 1, 2026
Pakistan led by Sahibzada Farhan
On the other hand, the Pakistan team led by Sahibzada Farhan cannot be underestimated. The Pakistan team is playing in this series with young players, having rested senior stars like Babar Azam and Shaheen Afridi. After defeating Bangladesh in the semi-finals, they will be playing in this match in an attempt to win the gold medal.
The clash everyone’s been waiting for and it doesn’t get bigger than a finale 🇮🇳🇵🇰— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) October 2, 2026
India and Pakistan have already secured medals but both will be hoping to finish on top and take home the gold 🥇#AsianGames2026 #PAKvIND #GoldMedalMatch #ACC pic.twitter.com/ZxbLXTgIBt
Head to head
These two teams have faced each other 17 times in international T20 cricket. India has dominated the series by winning 13 matches. While Pakistan has won 3 matches (your original text incorrectly stated 4), one match has been undecided.
Where to watch the IND vs PAK gold medal match?
The match between India and Pakistan is scheduled to start at 10 am IST. Indian fans can watch the match live on Sony Sports Network and DD Sports. Meanwhile, fans who want to watch online can watch the match on SonyLIV.
Squads
India
Shreyas Iyer (captain), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Shivam Dube, Tilak Varma (vice-captain), Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Vipraj Nigam, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah, Yash Thakur, Arshdeep Singh, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.
Pakistan
Sahibzada Farhan (captain), Abdul Samad (vice-captain), Abrar Ahmed, Ahmed Daniyal, Akif Javed, Ali Raza, Arafat Minhas, Haider Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Maaz Sadaqat, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Saad Masood, Saim Ayub, Sufyan Moqim, Usman Khan (wicket-keeper)