ETV Bharat / sports

IND vs PAK Gold Medal Match: When And Where To Watch Asian Games 2026 Men’s Cricket Final?

Hyderabad: Arch-rivals India and Pakistan will face off tomorrow in the men's T20 cricket final of the Asian Games.

The Asian Games 2026 are underway in Japan and in the recently concluded women's cricket tournament, the Indian team led by Harmanpreet Kaur won the gold medal by defeating Sri Lanka in the title clash. With this, the Indian women's team has created a record by winning its second consecutive gold medal at the Asian Games.

After the women’s team won gold all eyes are set on the Indian men’s team led by Shreyas Iyer. They will play against Pakistan in the gold medal match of men’s cricket on Saturday. October 3. With India well placed above Pakistan in the ICC rankings and also looking a stronger side on the paper.

Indian team led by Shreyas Iyer

The Indian team led by Shreyas Iyer has a powerful batting lineup including the likes of Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Verma, Shivam Dubey and young striker Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.

In the bowling unit, the team has world-class players like Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Axar Patel. Due to this, the expectations of winning this match and winning the gold medal have increased.

Pakistan led by Sahibzada Farhan