ETV Bharat / sports

Asian Games 2026: Lovlina Borgohain Ends India's 12-Year Wait For Boxing Gold

Hyderabad: Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain has continued her excellence at the Asian Games following up her silver medal at the 2023 Asian Games with gold in the 2026 edition held in Japan. She beat China’s Bao Ziyi in the women’s 75kg final. She beat her opponent 5-0 dominating the contest from the start. In the earlier rounds, she beat Seong Su-yeon of South Korea by 5-0 in the quarterfinals and then defeated Natalya Bogdanova of Kazakhstan by 3-2.

Indian boxers have improved their performance from the previous editions winning six medals so far. Priya Ghanghas (60kg), Kapil Pokhariya (90kg) and Narender Berwal (+90kg) won bronze medals while Parveen Hooda (65kg) and Ankush Panghal (80kg) will feature in the gold medal match later in the day.

With the victory, Lovlina became only the second Indian woman boxer to win gold at the Asian Games. Mary Kom won gold in the flyweight (51kg) at the 2014 Asian Games in Incheon. Also, Mary Kom was the only Indian woman before her to win two Asian Games medals winning a gold and a bronze in 2014 and 2010 respectively.

Who is Lovlina Borgohain?

Lovlina Borgohain is an Indian boxer who belongs to Baromukhia village in Assam's Golaghat district. Born on October 2, 1997 she initially pursued kickboxing following in the footsteps of her twin sisters. However, she switched to boxing in 2012 after being spotted through the trials which took place at her school by the Sports Authority of India (SAI).

She quickly emerged at the global level winning the bronze medals in 2018 and 2019 editions of the World Championships. Her biggest achievement came when she won a bronze medal for India at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. She had also added World Championship gold in 2023 and won silver medal in Asian Games 2022.

India's medal tally at the Asian Games

With the late surge, India are continusly improving their position in the medal tally and are at the sixth place at the time of the writing. They have won 70 medals (12 gold, 24 silver and 34 bronze) and will aim to surpass Thailand who are at the fifth place with 13 gold medals. In the previous edition, India had won 107 medals which included 28 gold medals and finished fourth in the overall standings. All eyes are now on the fact that where they will breach the 100-medal mark this time around.