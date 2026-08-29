Asian Games 2026: Big Blow For India As Long Distance Runner Abhishek Pal Faces NADA Notice
Asian Games-bound runner Abhishek Pal has been served a notice by NADA after a banned substance was detected in his blood sample.
Published : August 29, 2026 at 2:23 PM IST
Hyderabad: The Indian contingent has faced a setback ahead of the Asian Games set to start next month. Long-distance runner Abhishek Pal’s participation in the event has taken a hit after he was served a notice by the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA). Pal hasn’t faced any disciplinary action as of yet.
The Indian long-distance runner is scheduled to compete in the 5000m and 10,000m. A source confirmed the development to news agency PTI.
“A banned substance has been found in a very small amount in his dope sample, and he has been served a notice by the NADA,” the source told PTI on condition of anonymity.
🚨 ABHISHEK PAL FACES DOPING SUSPENSION— IndiaSportsHub (@IndiaSportsHub) August 29, 2026
Asian Games-bound distance runner Abhishek Pal, who is set to compete in the 5,000m and 10,000m, reportedly faces a likely two-year suspension after testing positive for the banned substance clomiphene.
A major setback ahead of the Asian… pic.twitter.com/SpQ3EbPMEG
The banned substance is also something surprising. I am sure he will request the NADA for an investigation,” he added.
With the Asian Games set to be played in a few days, his participation in the event remains uncertain.
Notably, Pal was having an impressive campaign in the domestic circuit. He emerged triumphant in the 10,000m title and also finished at the second place in the 5000m at the National Inter-State Championships in June.
He also has secured a bronze medal in the 10,000m at the 2023 Asian Championships.
India’s doping rows ahead of the Asian Games
Pal’s case is not the sole case around doping. Several Indian athletes have been involved in doping cases. Wrestler Mukul Dahiya has been suspended by NADA, while former Asian Games champion Swapna Barman was also involved in a doping case.
These concerns have raised concerns around the participation of certain Indian athletes.
Asian Games to start from September 19
The Asian Games are to be played from September 19 to October 4, 2026, in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan. A total of 43 sports will be played in the competition, and a total of 469 medal events will take place.