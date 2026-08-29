ETV Bharat / sports

Asian Games 2026: Big Blow For India As Long Distance Runner Abhishek Pal Faces NADA Notice

Hyderabad: The Indian contingent has faced a setback ahead of the Asian Games set to start next month. Long-distance runner Abhishek Pal’s participation in the event has taken a hit after he was served a notice by the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA). Pal hasn’t faced any disciplinary action as of yet.

The Indian long-distance runner is scheduled to compete in the 5000m and 10,000m. A source confirmed the development to news agency PTI.

“A banned substance has been found in a very small amount in his dope sample, and he has been served a notice by the NADA,” the source told PTI on condition of anonymity.

The banned substance is also something surprising. I am sure he will request the NADA for an investigation,” he added.

With the Asian Games set to be played in a few days, his participation in the event remains uncertain.