Asian Games 2026 Live Streaming Details: How And Where To Watch Continental Event?
India will enter the 2026 edition of the Asian Games with a high exception after the record medal haul four years ago.
Published : September 19, 2026 at 5:45 PM IST
Hyderabad: India registered their best-ever performance at the 2022 edition of the Asian Games and the Indian contingent will be aiming to improve their tally in the ongoing edition held in Japan. The opening ceremony took place on September 19 at Paloma Mizuho Stadium in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan.
Sportspersons from 45 countries will compete across 43 sports. Japan will be hosting the continental event for the third time after being the host country in 1958 (Tokyo) and 1994 (Hiroshima).
High expectations in team sports
Indian men and women’s cricket team were the defending champions in the previous edition. Both of them will be aiming to defend the title this time. In fact, Indian women had progressed into the semifinal of the competition. Also, the Kabaddi team will aim to defend their crown. The men’s hockey team will be vying to clinch gold and book a direct spot in the 2028 Olympics.
𝐒𝐀𝐀𝐑𝐄 𝐉𝐀𝐇𝐀𝐍 𝐒𝐄 𝐀𝐂𝐂𝐇𝐀 𝐇𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐔𝐒𝐓𝐀𝐍 𝐇𝐀𝐌𝐀𝐑𝐀 💙✨— Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) September 19, 2026
Tirange ki shaan, kandhon par ek desh ke umeedon ka bhaar, aur aankhon mein sirf ek hi junoon 🏅
Watch the Asian Games 2026 Opening Ceremony LIVE NOW on Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV.… pic.twitter.com/JDW6D2FIJ1
Also there are Olympic quotas on offer in archery, sailing, squash, surfing and tennis. India will miss the services of Neerja Chopra as he will not compete in the event due to an ankle injury.
India’s history in Asian Games
India have won a total of 778 medals in the Asian Games including 183 gold, 238 silver and 357 bronze medals. The country is placed fifth in the overall medal tally. India’s best performance came in the 2022 edition with the country winning 106 medals (28 gold, 38 silver and 40 bronze medals) where they were placed at the fourth position in the standings.
Where to watch Asian Games 2026 live streaming?
The Asian Games 2026 will be shown on Sony Sports Network. The event will be telecasted on Sony Sports 1, Sony Sports 2 and Sony Sports 5. Also, the competition will be streamed on Sony LIV. Regional-language coverage will be done on Sony Sports 3 in Hindi, and Sony Sports 4 in Tamil, Telugu and Kannada.
Although, the Asian Games officially started from September 19 the matches for sports like Teqball and women’s cricket have already started.