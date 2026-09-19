ETV Bharat / sports

Asian Games 2026 Live Streaming Details: How And Where To Watch Continental Event?

Hyderabad: India registered their best-ever performance at the 2022 edition of the Asian Games and the Indian contingent will be aiming to improve their tally in the ongoing edition held in Japan. The opening ceremony took place on September 19 at Paloma Mizuho Stadium in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan.

Sportspersons from 45 countries will compete across 43 sports. Japan will be hosting the continental event for the third time after being the host country in 1958 (Tokyo) and 1994 (Hiroshima).

High expectations in team sports

Indian men and women’s cricket team were the defending champions in the previous edition. Both of them will be aiming to defend the title this time. In fact, Indian women had progressed into the semifinal of the competition. Also, the Kabaddi team will aim to defend their crown. The men’s hockey team will be vying to clinch gold and book a direct spot in the 2028 Olympics.