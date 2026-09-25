ETV Bharat / sports

Asian Games 2026: Kamaljeet Wins Gold In 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Event, Rewari Village Celebrates

Rewari: India's strong performance at the Asian Games 2026 continued as shooters Suruchi Singh and Kamaljeet won the gold medal in the 10m air pistol mixed team event.

The Indian pair scored 484.6 points in the final to secure the gold medal. After the victory, celebrations broke out in Kamaljeet's ancestral village of Sulkha in Haryana's Rewari district.

As news of Kamaljeet's victory reached his family, relatives and villagers gathered to congratulate them. Residents danced to drum beats, distributed sweets and celebrated the victory by applying gulal.

Asian Games 2026: Kamaljeet Wins Gold In 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Event, Rewari Village Celebrates (ETV Bharat)

Kamaljeet's father, Ratiram, is a farmer in the village, while his mother is a homemaker. His younger brother is currently pursuing his studies.