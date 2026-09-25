Asian Games 2026: Kamaljeet Wins Gold In 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Event, Rewari Village Celebrates
As news of Kamaljeet's victory reached his family, relatives and villagers gathered to congratulate them.
Published : September 25, 2026 at 10:39 PM IST
Rewari: India's strong performance at the Asian Games 2026 continued as shooters Suruchi Singh and Kamaljeet won the gold medal in the 10m air pistol mixed team event.
The Indian pair scored 484.6 points in the final to secure the gold medal. After the victory, celebrations broke out in Kamaljeet's ancestral village of Sulkha in Haryana's Rewari district.
As news of Kamaljeet's victory reached his family, relatives and villagers gathered to congratulate them. Residents danced to drum beats, distributed sweets and celebrated the victory by applying gulal.
Kamaljeet's father, Ratiram, is a farmer in the village, while his mother is a homemaker. His younger brother is currently pursuing his studies.
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini also congratulated the gold medal-winning shooters.
In a social media post, Saini said the achievement had brought pride to Haryana and congratulated Suruchi of Jhajjar and Kamaljeet of Rewari for winning the gold medal for India in the 10m air pistol mixed team event at the Asian Games 2026.
Kamaljeet's father said his son had been practising shooting since 2019 and achieved the feat through consistent hard work and discipline. He said Kamaljeet trains under coach Shaktipal in his village.
According to Ratiram, Kamaljeet was initially a runner. However, he suffered a thigh fracture in an accident, after which his coach suggested that he take up shooting.
म्हारे धाकड़ खिलाड़ियों ने बढ़ाई तिरंगे की शान। 🇮🇳— Nayab Saini (@NayabSainiBJP) September 25, 2026
एशियन गेम्स-2026 में 10 मीटर एयर पिस्टल मिक्स्ड टीम इवेंट में देश के लिए स्वर्ण पदक जीतने वाली झज्जर की सुरुचि और रेवाड़ी के कमलजीत को मैं हृदय की गहराइयों से बधाई देता हूँ। आप दोनों की इस शानदार उपलब्धि पर पूरे हरियाणा को गर्व… pic.twitter.com/M9Cl6o3Qxh
The coach had previously been a shooting athlete himself and encouraged Kamaljeet to begin training in the sport. The family supported the decision, and his latest gold medal has now brought recognition to the athlete and his coach.
Kamaljeet's uncle Dinesh Kumar said family members stayed up through the night to watch the competition on television. He said the family erupted in celebration as soon as Kamaljeet won the gold medal, while villagers also congratulated one another and celebrated the achievement.
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