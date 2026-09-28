ETV Bharat / sports

Asian Games 2026: India’s Medal Tally Swells To 37 After Seven-Medal Haul On Day 8

Aichi-Nagoya (Japan): India bagged seven more medals to its tally at the 2026 Asian Games on Sunday, but the haul was not enough to keep the country inside the top 10 of the medal standings. India ended Day 8 with 37 medals — four gold, 16 silver and 17 bronze — and slipped from 10th to 12th position. The drop came despite the seven-medal haul as India failed to add a gold medal, while countries above it continued to strengthen their totals with victories in gold-medal events.

India's seven-medal haul on Sunday comprised two silver medals in squash and five medals in athletics, with several notable performances across the track and field events. Parul Chaudhary delivered one of the day's standout performances, clocking a personal best and national record of 9:08.67 to secure bronze in the women's 3000m steeplechase. It was her second Asian Games medal in the event after she won silver at the 2023 Hangzhou Games.

Bahrain's Winfred Yavi claimed gold in 9:04.36, while Kazakhstan's Norah Jeruto Tanui took silver. India's Ankita finished fourth after setting a personal best of 9:19.24. In the field events, Sarvesh Kushare and Ancy Sojan both secured silver medals, producing strong performances and remaining in contention for the top spot for significant stretches of their respective finals.

Sarvesh Kushare cleared 2.25m in the men's high jump but had to settle for silver after Chinese Taipei's Chao Hsuan-Fu took gold. Ancy Sojan also finished second in the women's long jump, with her 6.53m effort surpassed by China's Huang Yingying, who leapt 6.55m with her final attempt.

Earlier, Harita Bhadra secured bronze in the women's 200m, clocking 23.20 seconds and finishing just 0.01 seconds ahead of Japan's Ido Abigeirufuka.

Tejaswin Shankar rounded off India's athletics medal haul with a bronze in the men's decathlon, finishing with 7,934 points. Shankar signed off his campaign in style, winning the final event, the 1500m, in 4:33.09 to secure his place on the podium. Japan's Yuma Maruyama claimed the gold medal with 8,123 points, while China's Chen Xinghua took silver with 8,012 points.