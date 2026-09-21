ETV Bharat / sports

Asian Games 2026: Indian Women's TT Team Sweeps Past Pakistan To Enter QF

Toyota: The Indian women's table tennis team registered a dominating 3-0 win over Pakistan to top Group F and sailed into the quarterfinals of the Asian Games, topping Group F with three wins from three, here on Monday.

Sutirtha Mukherjee, who won a bronze medal in the women's doubles event at the last edition in Hangzhou, got India off to a flying start, beating Aleena Khan 11-3, 11-3, 11-4 in just 10 minutes, before Asian Games debutant Syndrela Das defeated Kalsoom Khan 3-0 (11-6, 11-7, 11-5). Sreeja Akula then completed the sweep with another 3-0 (11-4, 11-4, 11-5) win over Fatima Khan.

Meanwhile, the men's team won their Group F opener against Indonesia by 3-0 on Sunday. Sathiyan Gnanasekran defeated Muhammad Negara 3-0, Manav Thakkar beat Muhammad Junindra 3-2, while Manush Shah beat Affan Pratama 3-0 to hand India a 3-0 victory. The men's side then went down in the second tie to Iran 0-3 later.