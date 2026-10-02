ETV Bharat / sports

Asian Games 2026: Indian Women's Recurve Archery Team Clinches Historic Gold

Nagoya: India's women's recurve team produced a sensational performance under pressure to stun 10-time Olympic champions South Korea 5-3 and clinch a maiden Asian Games gold medal here on Friday.

Seasoned campaigner Ankita Bhakat, Kirti Sharma and 17-year-old Kumkum Mohod held their nerve in challenging windy conditions to outshoot the defending champions and script a historic triumph.

The victory capped an upward curve for the Indian women's team, which had ended a five-year wait for a World Cup gold in Shanghai in May, defeating Korea in the semifinals en route to the title.

It was largely the same Indian combination that triumphed in Shanghai, with Kirti replacing former world number one Deepika Kumari, who failed to qualify for the Asian Games through the selection trials.

The two teams traded the opening two sets, both finishing level at 54 and 56 points respectively, as neither side managed to gain an early advantage.