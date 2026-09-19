Indian Men’s Cricket Suffer Setback Even Before Start Of Asian Games 2026
The Indian men’s cricket team has faced a kit-related issue ahead of the Asian Games 2026.
Published : September 19, 2026 at 4:23 PM IST
Hyderabad: The Asian Games are all set for an official start from September 19 in Nagoya, Japan. However, ahead of their arrival in Japan, Indian men’s cricket team have suffered a setback due to a kit issue they are going through. Some of the squad members are still waiting for the arrival of their correctly sized kits. There has been repeated communication between the BCCI and JSW Inspire, the Indian Olympic Association's kit supplier and a few of the players are yet to get their kits.
According to a report by the news agency PTI, discussions are underway between the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and JSW Inspire—the kit supplier for the Indian Olympic Association (IOA)—regarding the players' jerseys.
An IOA source told PTI, "There were some issues with the sizing of the cricketers' kits, which have largely been resolved. A few kits remain, and they will be sent to the team soon. The players require two separate kits—one for bilateral matches and another for the Asian Games—which is likely why this issue arose."
🚨 INDIA TEAM FACES KIT ISSUE AHEAD OF ASIAN GAMES 🏏🇮🇳— KUMAR (@kumarupdate9) September 19, 2026
Some players are still waiting for the correct-sized kits before leaving early Sunday morning.
— PTI pic.twitter.com/0DmQeIlmB4
India set to travel to Japan with two kits
The Indian team is departing for the Japan tour with two kits. They will wear their regular jersey for the lone T20 International against Japan on September 22, but will switch to the official Asian Games jersey for the cricket tournament starting on September 28.
BCCI to make hotel arrangements for men’s team
Reports indicate that several other Indian athletes in Nagoya are facing difficulties in securing accommodation. In light of this, the BCCI has decided to make its own hotel arrangements, whereas the Indian women's team is staying in accommodation provided by the IOA. It is worth noting that there is no 'Athletes’ Village' arrangement for the Asian Games this time; instead, athletes are being accommodated in cruise ships, containers, and hotels.
Packed and Asian Games ready 🇮🇳 Swipe to see what actually made it into the bag. #RuknaNahiHai— JSW Sports (@jswsports) September 17, 2026
Shop the official Team India kit. Link in bio. #RuknaNahiHai #TeamIndia #IndianSports #AsianGames #IndiaLooksGoodOnYou pic.twitter.com/TMDnQgHN8h
Indian men’s cricket team to start campaign with quarterfinal
The Indian men's team will begin the Asian Games campaign directly from the quarter-finals on September 28. India will face the runner-up team from Group A. The group stage features Afghanistan, Japan, and Nepal in Group A, while Hong Kong, Malaysia, and Oman are in Group B. Along with India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh will also start their matches from the quarter-final stage. The semi-finals will be played on October 1, followed by the bronze and gold medal matches on October 3.
Indian men's cricket schedule
September 28: India vs Group A runner-up
October 1: Semi-final
October 3: Bronze Medal and Gold Medal match
Indian women’s team in semifinal
The Indian women's team has made a brilliant start to its title defense. Harmanpreet Kaur's team defeated hosts Japan by eight wickets in the quarter-finals on Friday. With this victory, India has advanced to the semi-finals, where they will face Bangladesh on September 20. Securing a spot in the last four guarantees India a medal. The bronze medal match and the final will be played on September 22. Both Indian teams were gold medalists at the 2023 Asian Games.