ETV Bharat / sports

Indian Men’s Cricket Suffer Setback Even Before Start Of Asian Games 2026

Hyderabad: The Asian Games are all set for an official start from September 19 in Nagoya, Japan. However, ahead of their arrival in Japan, Indian men’s cricket team have suffered a setback due to a kit issue they are going through. Some of the squad members are still waiting for the arrival of their correctly sized kits. There has been repeated communication between the BCCI and JSW Inspire, the Indian Olympic Association's kit supplier and a few of the players are yet to get their kits.

According to a report by the news agency PTI, discussions are underway between the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and JSW Inspire—the kit supplier for the Indian Olympic Association (IOA)—regarding the players' jerseys.

An IOA source told PTI, "There were some issues with the sizing of the cricketers' kits, which have largely been resolved. A few kits remain, and they will be sent to the team soon. The players require two separate kits—one for bilateral matches and another for the Asian Games—which is likely why this issue arose."

India set to travel to Japan with two kits

The Indian team is departing for the Japan tour with two kits. They will wear their regular jersey for the lone T20 International against Japan on September 22, but will switch to the official Asian Games jersey for the cricket tournament starting on September 28.

BCCI to make hotel arrangements for men’s team

Reports indicate that several other Indian athletes in Nagoya are facing difficulties in securing accommodation. In light of this, the BCCI has decided to make its own hotel arrangements, whereas the Indian women's team is staying in accommodation provided by the IOA. It is worth noting that there is no 'Athletes’ Village' arrangement for the Asian Games this time; instead, athletes are being accommodated in cruise ships, containers, and hotels.