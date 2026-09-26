ETV Bharat / sports

Asian Games 2026 | Full Lineup For Men’s Cricket Quarterfinal Announced; Who Will India Face In Quarters?

Hyderabad: The Indian men’s cricket team will start their campaign in the Asian Games with the fixture on September 28. India will now face Afghanistan as they finished second in the Group A. The fixture between Afghanistan and Nepal was washed out on Saturday and the latter finished at the top of the standings. Nepal have set up a clash against Sri Lanka in the quarterfinals.

India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh had earned direct berths in the quarterfinals. Amongst all the full-member nations, only India and Bangladesh have named full-strength squads.

Indian men will be defending their title after winning gold under the captaincy of Ruturaj Gaikwad in the previous edition. Tilak Varma would be the vice-captain of the Indian team while Jasprit Bumrah, Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will be the stars in the squad.

The gold medal match in the men’s cricket is set to be played on Saturday, October 3. The bronze medal match will be played on the same day.

Full quarter-finals schedule at the Asian Games 2026

Pakistan vs Hong Kong, China - Monday, September 28 - 5:30 AM