Asian Games 2026 | Full Lineup For Men’s Cricket Quarterfinal Announced; Who Will India Face In Quarters?
Shreyas Iyer and Co. will face their quarterfinals opponent on Monday, September 28.
Published : September 26, 2026 at 12:42 PM IST
Hyderabad: The Indian men’s cricket team will start their campaign in the Asian Games with the fixture on September 28. India will now face Afghanistan as they finished second in the Group A. The fixture between Afghanistan and Nepal was washed out on Saturday and the latter finished at the top of the standings. Nepal have set up a clash against Sri Lanka in the quarterfinals.
India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh had earned direct berths in the quarterfinals. Amongst all the full-member nations, only India and Bangladesh have named full-strength squads.
Indian men will be defending their title after winning gold under the captaincy of Ruturaj Gaikwad in the previous edition. Tilak Varma would be the vice-captain of the Indian team while Jasprit Bumrah, Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will be the stars in the squad.
All set for the #AsianGames 2026 challenge 🇮🇳— BCCI (@BCCI) September 26, 2026
Drop a 💙 if you are ready to cheer for #TeamIndia 👇@WeAreTeamIndia | @Media_SAI pic.twitter.com/qypPk87QQM
The gold medal match in the men’s cricket is set to be played on Saturday, October 3. The bronze medal match will be played on the same day.
Full quarter-finals schedule at the Asian Games 2026
Pakistan vs Hong Kong, China - Monday, September 28 - 5:30 AM
India vs Afghanistan - Monday, September 28 - 10 AM
Sri Lanka vs Nepal - Tuesday, September 29 - 5:30 AM
Bangladesh vs Malaysia - Tuesday, September 29 - 10 AM
Squads
India: Shreyas Iyer (c), Shivam Dube, Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Axar Patel, Vipraj Nigam, Ravi Bishnoi, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Harshit Rana.
Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan (c), Abdul Samad (vc), Arafat Minhas, Abrar Ahmed, Ali Raza, Ahmed Daniyal, Hasan Nawaz, Akif Javed, Haider Ali, Saad Masood, Maaz Sadaqat, Saim Ayub, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Sufyan Moqim, Usman Khan.
Sri Lanka: Sahan Arachchige (c), Ashen Bandara, Lasith Croospulle, Sineth Jayawardena, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Binura Fernando, Sohan de Livera, Nuwanidu Fernando, Tharindu Ratnayake, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushan Hemantha, Garuka Sanketh, Nuwan Thushara, Wanuja Sahan, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth.
Bangladesh: Litton Das (c), Tanzid Hasan, Tawhid Hridoy, Parvez Hossain Emon, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mohammed Saif Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Musaddek Hossain Saikat, Shoriful Islam, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Hasan Mahmud, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Aliss Al Islam.