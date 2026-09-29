ETV Bharat / sports

Asian Games 2026: India To Square Off Against Sri Lanka In Men’s Cricket Semi-Final

Hyderabad: India will be up against Sri Lanka in the semi-final of the Asian Games 2026 after the latter’s quarter-final against Nepal was washed out in the men’s cricket. Rain washed out the fixture in Nisshin, Japan, and the match was abandoned without a ball bowled.

The match was called off even before the toss as persistent rain prevented the play from happening. Rain started a few hours before the start of the fixture and Sri Lanka advanced into the semis on the basis of higher ICC T20I rankings. Sri Lanka, Pakistan, India and Bangladesh had entered the tournament as top four seeds.

The Indian team had already secured their place in the semis after their quarter-final match against Afghanistan was washed out on Monday. Pakistan also moved into the top four after their quarter-final fixture against Hong Kong was washed out.

Sri Lanka was knocked out from the quarter-final stage of the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, suffering a defeat against Afghanistan. However, they have advanced beyond that this time around and will play against Men in Blue in the semis.

The two semi-finals will take place on October 1, with Pakistan locking horns against Bangladesh in one match while India takes on Sri Lanka in the other. Both the matches will be hosted at Nisshin, Japan.