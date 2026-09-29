Asian Games 2026: India To Square Off Against Sri Lanka In Men’s Cricket Semi-Final
India will play Sri Lanka in the men’s cricket semi-final at the 2026 Asian Games.
Published : September 29, 2026 at 10:10 AM IST
Hyderabad: India will be up against Sri Lanka in the semi-final of the Asian Games 2026 after the latter’s quarter-final against Nepal was washed out in the men’s cricket. Rain washed out the fixture in Nisshin, Japan, and the match was abandoned without a ball bowled.
The match was called off even before the toss as persistent rain prevented the play from happening. Rain started a few hours before the start of the fixture and Sri Lanka advanced into the semis on the basis of higher ICC T20I rankings. Sri Lanka, Pakistan, India and Bangladesh had entered the tournament as top four seeds.
Heartbreak for Nepal as relentless rain brings their promising campaign to an unfortunate end. Sri Lanka advance to the semi-finals on higher seeding.#AsianGames2026 #SLvNEP #ACC pic.twitter.com/jk3jUyMGAT— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 29, 2026
The Indian team had already secured their place in the semis after their quarter-final match against Afghanistan was washed out on Monday. Pakistan also moved into the top four after their quarter-final fixture against Hong Kong was washed out.
Sri Lanka was knocked out from the quarter-final stage of the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, suffering a defeat against Afghanistan. However, they have advanced beyond that this time around and will play against Men in Blue in the semis.
The two semi-finals will take place on October 1, with Pakistan locking horns against Bangladesh in one match while India takes on Sri Lanka in the other. Both the matches will be hosted at Nisshin, Japan.
India are the defending champions, and they will aim to finish at the top of the podium just like the previous edition. India were awarded a gold medal after their final against Afghanistan was washed out on the basis of a higher ICC ranking.
The Women’s cricket team has already defended their gold medal, defeating Sri Lanka by 147 runs in the gold medal match.
India squad for Asian Games 2026
Shreyas Iyer (c), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Shivam Dube, Tilak Varma, Vipraj Nigam, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.
Sri Lanka squad for Asian Games 2026
Sahan Arachchige (c), Ashen Bandara, Lasith Croospulle, Sohan de Livera, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Binura Fernando, Nuwanidu Fernando, Tharindu Ratnayake, Dushan Hemantha, Sineth Jayawardena, Chamika Karunaratne, Garuka Sanketh, Wanuja Sahan, Nuwan Thushara, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth