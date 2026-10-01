ETV Bharat / sports

Asian Games 2026: India's Manu Francis and Kurisinkal Noble Clinch Men's Silver In Skiff Sailing

Gamagori City (Japan): The Indian pair of Manu Francis and Kurisinkal Noble bagged the silver medal in the men's skiff opening race 9 of the Asian Games sailing competition here on Thursday.

The 31-year-old Francis and the 30-year-old Noble, who hail from Kochi and are childhood friends, combined for a total of 23 points after nine races and finished behind China, who totalled 16 points in the competition where the lowest total score wins the regatta.

The Chinese team comprised Wen Zaiding and Liu Tian. Points in men's skiff sailing are decided by the finish position in each race, and a first place brings in one point to the total.

The Indians managed to win race 3 and finish second in races 1, 5 and 9 during the competition. China, on the other hand, emerged on top in four races to end up as the best-placed side. Skiffs are small, light boats. The bronze in Thursday's competition went to Hong Kong, China's Akira Luke Sakai and Russel Aylsworth who ended with a score of 24.