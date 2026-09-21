ETV Bharat / sports

Who Is Suchika Tariyal? Meet India's Maiden MMA Medalist In Asian Games

Hyderabad: The introduction of MMA in the Asian Games for the ongoing edition was turned into a medal opportunity by India’s Suchika Tariyal. She won a bronze medal in the women’s traditional MMA -60kg event in Aichi-Nagoya. With the podium finish, she added another chapter to his career including combat sports like judo, kurash, jiu-jitsu and mixed martial arts.

Tariyal secured her bronze medal by beating Mongolia’s Altanchimeg Baigalmaa 2-0 in the quarter-finals. As both the losing semifinalists got a bronze medal, a podium finish was secured by her. However, she missed a chance at silver, losing to Singapore’s Teo Hui Hoon in the semi-finals. The bout ended in a draw and both the fighters were weighed by the referee. As Hoon was 700g lighter as compared to Suchika, the Indian lost an opportunity at the silver medal.

Notably, it was Suchita’s second appearance at the Asian Games representing India in Kurash at Hangzhou 2023. However, her journey in the combat sports began earlier before switching to MMA.

Born on August 16, 1990 Suchika took up Judo at age of 12. Hailing from Rohtak, Haryana the athlete was inspired to take up Judo after a harassment incident made her want to learn the techniques to defend herself.

Tariyal resumed her training at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi and then shifted her practice venue to the Dada Dev Mandir Centre in Palam. She later shifted her training base to SAI Bhopal.

Suchika Tariyal as judo professional