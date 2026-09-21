Who Is Suchika Tariyal? Meet India's Maiden MMA Medalist In Asian Games
Suchita Tariyal had represented India in Kurash at Hangzhou 2023 Asian Games.
Published : September 21, 2026 at 12:16 PM IST
Hyderabad: The introduction of MMA in the Asian Games for the ongoing edition was turned into a medal opportunity by India’s Suchika Tariyal. She won a bronze medal in the women’s traditional MMA -60kg event in Aichi-Nagoya. With the podium finish, she added another chapter to his career including combat sports like judo, kurash, jiu-jitsu and mixed martial arts.
Tariyal secured her bronze medal by beating Mongolia’s Altanchimeg Baigalmaa 2-0 in the quarter-finals. As both the losing semifinalists got a bronze medal, a podium finish was secured by her. However, she missed a chance at silver, losing to Singapore’s Teo Hui Hoon in the semi-finals. The bout ended in a draw and both the fighters were weighed by the referee. As Hoon was 700g lighter as compared to Suchika, the Indian lost an opportunity at the silver medal.
Suchika Tariyal leaves the MMA arena with a historic Bronze for India at the Asian Games after a strong fightback 🥉— Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) September 21, 2026
Watch the 20th Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya LIVE on Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV.#SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV #AsianGames #BaarBaarBharatHarBaarBharat pic.twitter.com/nzTmxBww43
Notably, it was Suchita’s second appearance at the Asian Games representing India in Kurash at Hangzhou 2023. However, her journey in the combat sports began earlier before switching to MMA.
Born on August 16, 1990 Suchika took up Judo at age of 12. Hailing from Rohtak, Haryana the athlete was inspired to take up Judo after a harassment incident made her want to learn the techniques to defend herself.
Tariyal resumed her training at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi and then shifted her practice venue to the Dada Dev Mandir Centre in Palam. She later shifted her training base to SAI Bhopal.
Suchika Tariyal as judo professional
Tariyal took part in more than 20 international judo competitions and is also eight-time national champion. Her feats at the international level include gold medals at the 2019 Commonwealth Judo Championships and 2019 South Asian Games. Also she was the silver medal winner at the 2018 Commonwealth Judo Championships.
India’s first Asian Games medal in MMA!— Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) September 21, 2026
Congratulations to Suchika Tariyal on winning the Bronze Medal in the Women’s Traditional-60 kg category at the #AsianGames2026.
With MMA making its debut at the Asian Games, Suchika has etched her name in history as India’s first Asian… pic.twitter.com/XabQkYk84I
She had also represented India in the women’s 57kg category at the Commonwealth Games 2022 hosted in Birmingham.
Tariyal’ switch from Judo to MMA
Before moving to MMA, Tariyal switched to jiu-jitsu and clinched gold in the Adults Ju-Jitsu Contact Female -63kg category at the 2024 JJIFJu-Jitsu World Championships. However, Tariyal had made her MMA debut in 2017 but stayed away from the sport for seven years while competing in Judo and Ju-Jitsu.
She returned to the professional MMA in 2024 inking a multi-fight deal with BRAVE Combat Federation . She also won gold in the first two MMA-SFI National Championships and then followed it up with a bronze medal at the Asian Mixed Martial Arts Championships in January and May 2026.
Profile beyond combat sports
In the Asian Games 2026, Tariyal has scripted history winning India’s maiden MMA medal in the continental event. However, her profile goes beyond combat sports. She has also appeared in MTV Roadies and India’s Ultimate Warrior on Prime Video.