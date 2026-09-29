ETV Bharat / sports

Asian Games 2026: India Bags Eight Medals, Boxers Assure Three More Podium Finishes On Action-Packed Day 9

(L-R) South Korea's Mo Su-min (Silver), Uzbekistan's Pokizakhon Kamoldinova (Gold), India's Pinkcy Balhara (Bronze) and Uzbekistan's Shokhista Nazarova (Bronze) pose for a picture at the podium after the women’s 78kg Kurash event at the Asian Games 2026, in Nagoya on Monday ( ANI )

Aichi-Nagoya (Japan): India claimed eight medals on Day 9 of the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya on Monday, winning four silver and four bronze medals across athletics, shooting and kurash, while three Indian boxers confirmed medals by advancing to the semifinals in their respective categories.

Athletics accounted for six of India's eight medals on the day. Rohit Yadav and Yashvir Singh secured bronze and silver, respectively, in the men's javelin throw, with both Indian throwers finishing on the podium.

Yashvir Singh took an early lead in the men's javelin throw competition before Sri Lanka's Rumesh Pathirage produced throws of 88.33m in his fourth attempt and 88.55m in his final attempt to clinch gold. Yashvir responded with a personal best of 85.72m in his final attempt, which was enough to secure the silver medal and complete an Indian double podium alongside Rohit Yadav, who took the lead in the men's javelin throw with his third attempt of 84.35m before being overtaken by Sri Lanka's Rumesh Pathirage and India's Yash Vir Singh. He eventually finished third to win the bronze medal, ahead of Olympic champion Arshad Nadeem, who finished fourth.

Long jumper Murali Sreeshankar clinched the silver medal in the men's long jump at the Asian Games 2026 on Monday, recording a best jump of 8.07m. Sreeshankar secured his second consecutive Asian Games silver after also finishing runner-up at the Hangzhou 2023 edition

Gulveer Singh also clinched the silver medal in the men's 1500m at the Asian Games 2026 on Monday, clocking a personal best (PB) of 3:36.72 in the final.

Esha Singh won silver in the women's 25m pistol individual final, adding another medal for India in shooting. In Kurash, Pincky Balhara secured bronze in the women's -78kg category after losing her semifinal bout against South Korea's Mo Sumin.

Vithya Ramraj, on the other hand, won bronze in the women's 400m hurdles final, while Anu Raghavan finished fifth.

Parul Chaudhary also added a bronze in the women's 5000m final, her second medal of the 2026 Asian Games.

Abinaya Rajarajan, Tamanna, Sneha Sathyanarayana and Sudeshna Shivankar finished fourth in the women's 4x100m relay final, while the men's 4x400m relay team qualified for the final.

Avinash Sable finished fourth in the men's 3000m steeplechase final, while Seema and Sanya Yadav finished fourth and eighth, respectively, in the women's discus throw final.

Pooja also qualified for the women's 800m final, while Santhosh Kumar Tamilarasan finished seventh in the men's 400m hurdles final.