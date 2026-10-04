ETV Bharat / sports

Asian Games 2026: IGPL Rewards Pranavi Urs With ₹1 Crore After Historic Gold; Aditi, Diksha To Receive ₹25 Lakh For Team Silver

Hyderabad: Pranavi Urs scripted history at the Asian Games 2026 in Japan becoming the first Indian women to win a gold medal in golf. She emerged triumphant in the women's individual golf in Aichi-Nagoya on Saturday. Also, she became the third Indian to win a gold medal in golf and the Indian Golf Premier League (IGPL) has rewarded the golfer for his historic feat.

Anurag Singh Thakur, a five-term Member of Parliament from Hamirpur, Himachal Pradesh made the announcement on behalf of AM Green IGPL, its franchisees and partner organisations at Qutab Golf Course in New Delhi.

IGPL have announced a reward of ₹1 crore for Pranavi. She also won a silver medal in the team event along with Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar. The other two golfers will also get their rewards for winning the silver in the team event as each member is to be rewarded with ₹25 lakh each.

"India waited 24 years for a golf gold at the Asian Games, and Pranavi got it for us today. The way she won it says a lot about her. She lost her lead on one hole in the final round and still came back to win, when most players would have folded. Aditi, Diksha and Pranavi also brought home a team silver, so this is a big day for Indian women's golf,” Thakur said as quoted by ANI.

“I am glad AM Green IGPL has come forward straight away to reward them. Every young golfer watching should know that when you do well for India, people will back you," he added.

Pranavi hails from Mysuru and registered a score of 15-under 265 at the Kasugai Country Club East Course. Singapore's Shannon Xuan Yin Tan and China's Yin Ruoning tied on the second place with a score of 14-under 266. Pranavi put an end to India’s wait to win golf gold at the Asian Games after Shiv Kapur won the men's individual title in 2002.

Pranavi was also part of the team event along with Olympians Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar. Aditi played a crucial role in the event as she hit six birdies in a row on the back nine, which helped India bag the silver medal.