ETV Bharat / sports

Asian Games 2026: Hockey Gold Champions Return To Rousing Welcome in Punjab; Harmanpreet, Savita Set Sights On Olympic Glory

Captain Harmanpreet Singh alo revealed that the latest triumph came after the birth of his second daughter. ( ANI )

Amritsar: From defending the Asian Games 2026 crown to booking a direct ticket to the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, the Indian men's hockey team's golden campaign in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan has given Indian hockey another landmark moment.

India defeated Malaysia 5-1 in the Asian Games final to successfully defend the men's hockey gold for the first time in the history of the continental Games. The victory also secured India's direct qualification for the Los Angeles Olympics. It was India's fifth Asian Games men's hockey gold, after triumphs in 1966, 1998, 2014 and 2023.

The gold-medal winning squad received a warm welcome on its return to Punjab, with players greeted by sports enthusiasts, hockey officials and fans at Amritsar's Sri Guru Ram Das Ji International Airport.

The celebrations followed a final in which India overcame a closely fought opening half before taking complete control after the break. India led 2-1 at half-time before scoring three more goals to seal a comprehensive victory.

Captain Harmanpreet Singh scored twice, while Jugraj Singh, Hardik Singh and Shilanand Lakra were the other scorers.

For Harmanpreet, the triumph had a deeply personal dimension as well.

The Indian captain said winning and then retaining an Asian Games title reflected the collective hard work, discipline and commitment of the entire team. He also spoke emotionally about his family, recalling that India had won gold when his first daughter was born and that the latest triumph came after the birth of his second daughter.

Harmanpreet also stressed the importance of the Olympic qualification. With the Los Angeles berth secured, the team now has more time to identify weaknesses, improve its game and prepare specifically for the Olympics.

The achievement also created a unique milestone for Indian hockey.

For the first time, India's men's and women's hockey teams won gold at the same Asian Games. The women's team defeated China 1-0 in the final, ending a 44-year wait for the women's Asian Games hockey title and also securing direct qualification for Los Angeles 2028.

However, the homecoming also triggered a political debate over the arrangements at the Amritsar airport. Congress MP from Amritsar Gurjit Singh Aujla congratulated the team but criticised the Punjab government and local administration, saying he had received information about the team's arrival only at the last minute and that there had been no adequate official arrangements for welcoming the champions. His comments were directed at the administration's handling of the homecoming and not at the players' achievement.

Savita Poonia's Golden Homecoming

Asian Games 2026 gold medal winning veteran goalkeeper Savita Poonia received an emotional welcome in her native Jodhkan village in Sirsa, Haryana. (ETV Bharat)

Among the players returning to their roots after the historic campaign was veteran goalkeeper Savita Poonia, who received an emotional welcome in her native Jodhkan village in Sirsa, Haryana.

Villagers, children and members of the panchayat gathered to welcome Savita, with drums, flowers and celebrations marking her return after India's women's hockey gold.

Savita said the affection and blessings of people back home were a source of motivation for her.