Asian Games 2026: Hockey Gold Champions Return To Rousing Welcome in Punjab; Harmanpreet, Savita Set Sights On Olympic Glory
For the first time, India's men's and women's hockey teams won gold at same Asian Games and also secured direct qualification for 2028 LA Games.
Published : October 6, 2026 at 2:21 PM IST
Amritsar: From defending the Asian Games 2026 crown to booking a direct ticket to the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, the Indian men's hockey team's golden campaign in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan has given Indian hockey another landmark moment.
India defeated Malaysia 5-1 in the Asian Games final to successfully defend the men's hockey gold for the first time in the history of the continental Games. The victory also secured India's direct qualification for the Los Angeles Olympics. It was India's fifth Asian Games men's hockey gold, after triumphs in 1966, 1998, 2014 and 2023.
The gold-medal winning squad received a warm welcome on its return to Punjab, with players greeted by sports enthusiasts, hockey officials and fans at Amritsar's Sri Guru Ram Das Ji International Airport.
The celebrations followed a final in which India overcame a closely fought opening half before taking complete control after the break. India led 2-1 at half-time before scoring three more goals to seal a comprehensive victory.
Captain Harmanpreet Singh scored twice, while Jugraj Singh, Hardik Singh and Shilanand Lakra were the other scorers.
For Harmanpreet, the triumph had a deeply personal dimension as well.
The Indian captain said winning and then retaining an Asian Games title reflected the collective hard work, discipline and commitment of the entire team. He also spoke emotionally about his family, recalling that India had won gold when his first daughter was born and that the latest triumph came after the birth of his second daughter.
Harmanpreet also stressed the importance of the Olympic qualification. With the Los Angeles berth secured, the team now has more time to identify weaknesses, improve its game and prepare specifically for the Olympics.
The achievement also created a unique milestone for Indian hockey.
For the first time, India's men's and women's hockey teams won gold at the same Asian Games. The women's team defeated China 1-0 in the final, ending a 44-year wait for the women's Asian Games hockey title and also securing direct qualification for Los Angeles 2028.
However, the homecoming also triggered a political debate over the arrangements at the Amritsar airport. Congress MP from Amritsar Gurjit Singh Aujla congratulated the team but criticised the Punjab government and local administration, saying he had received information about the team's arrival only at the last minute and that there had been no adequate official arrangements for welcoming the champions. His comments were directed at the administration's handling of the homecoming and not at the players' achievement.
Savita Poonia's Golden Homecoming
Among the players returning to their roots after the historic campaign was veteran goalkeeper Savita Poonia, who received an emotional welcome in her native Jodhkan village in Sirsa, Haryana.
Villagers, children and members of the panchayat gathered to welcome Savita, with drums, flowers and celebrations marking her return after India's women's hockey gold.
Savita said the affection and blessings of people back home were a source of motivation for her.
The Indian women's team defeated defending champions China 1-0 in the final, ending India's long wait for an Asian Games women's hockey gold.
For Savita, however, the Asian Games gold is already part of a bigger ambition.
"Our next goal is Olympic gold," she said, underlining the team's determination to carry its momentum into the Los Angeles Games.
She also appealed to parents to encourage children to take up sport, with particular emphasis on supporting girls who want to pursue sporting careers.
Savita credited Haryana's sports policies and the opportunities available to athletes in the state, while urging other states to create stronger systems for nurturing sporting talent.
Her father, Mahendra Poonia, said he had expected his daughter and the Indian team to win gold even before the tournament began.
A golden double, a new Olympic mission
The celebrations across Punjab and Haryana reflected the wider significance of India's Aichi-Nagoya hockey campaign.
The men's team not only retained its Asian Games crown but did so under Harmanpreet, who became the first Indian captain to lead the men's hockey team to two Asian Games gold medals.
The women's victory, meanwhile, ended one of the longest waits in Indian hockey.
With both teams now qualified for the 2028 Olympics, the Asian Games triumph has provided Indian hockey with a rare golden double — and, more importantly, two years to turn continental dominance into Olympic success.
For the players returning home, the drums, flowers and celebrations are a reward for Aichi-Nagoya.
But their message is already clear: The Asian Games gold is celebrated today. The Olympic gold is the next target.
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