Asian Games 2026: Complete List Of All 85 Medal Winners From India
India's campaign at the Asian Games has concluded. India won fewer medals in this edition of the Asian Games compared to the previous one.
Published : October 4, 2026 at 11:05 AM IST
Hyderabad: India's campaign at the Asian Games has concluded, with the closing ceremony scheduled for today. India secured their final medal—a gold—at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games by achieving a resounding 5-1 victory over Malaysia in the men's hockey final. This marked India's 21st gold medal and 85th medal overall, securing the country fourth place in te medal tally of the event.
21 medals fewer than previous edition
Compared to the previous edition, India's total medal count dropped by 21 while the number of gold medals was seven fewer than at the Hangzhou 2022 Games. India had won a total of 106 medals in Hangzhou, crossing the 100-medal mark for the first time.
🇮🇳 85 MEDALS. ONE PROUD CAMPAIGN. 🏆🔥 The curtains come down on a memorable #AsianGames2026 campaign for Team India! 🇮🇳 🥇 21 Gold 🥈 27 Silver 🥉 37 Bronze 🏅 85 Medals 📍 4th Position From breakthrough performances to unforgettable victories, our champions gave it their all and made the Tricolour soar high in Aichi-Nagoya. ❤️🔥 A campaign of courage. A celebration of champions. A nation that cheered every step of the way! 🙌🇮🇳 #Cheer4Bharat #TeamIndia #AsianGames2026 #SAI— SAI Media (@Media_SAI) October 3, 2026
The campaign in Aichi-Nagoya was a mixed bag, with some promising results giving way to disappointing ones. However, a strong performance towards the end turned the tide of the campaign.
Medal rush on last three days
The credit for the medals India secured in the final stages goes largely to the performance of athletes towards the business end of the competition. Until Thursday, India was outside the top 10 in the medal tally, with only 10 gold medals. However, in the last two days, the hockey and cricket teams added to the gold medal count, while India also performed well in archery, boxing, and wrestling. This late surge added another 11 gold medals and propelled India into the top five, giving the campaign a much-needed boost before the conclusion of the Games.
List of all medal winners from India
Gold medal winners
|Medal winning players/team
|Sports
|Competition
|Women's cricket team
|Cricket
|Women's competition
|Kamaljeet, Suruchi Singh
|Shooting
|Mixed Team 10m Air Pistol
|Women's Kabaddi team
|Kabaddi
|Women's competition
|Men's Kabaddi team
|Kabaddi
|Men's competition
|Neeru Dhanda
|Shooting
|Women's Trap
|Kiran Pahal, Poovamma M.R., Prachi Chowdhary, Vithya Ramaraj
|Athletics
|Women's 4x400m relay
|Jyoti Surekha Vennam, Prithika Pradeep, Chikitha Taniparthi
|Archery
|Women's Compound Team
|Chikitha Taniparthi, Sahil Jadhav
|Archery
|Mixed Compound Team
|Kynan Chenai, Neeru Dhanda
|Shooting
|Mixed trap
|Sahil Jadhav, Ganesh Mani Ratnam Thirumuru, Kushal Dalal
|Archery
|Men's Compound Team
|Ankita Bhakat, Kumkum Mohod, Kirti Sharma
|Archery
|Women's Team Recurve
|Lovlina Borgohain
|Boxing
|Women's 75 kg weight category
|Parveen Hooda
|Boxing
|Women's 65 kg weight category
|Ankush Panghal
|Boxing
|Men's 80 kg weight group
|Sujit Kalkal
|Wrestling
|Men's 65 kg Freestyle
|Women's Hockey tea,
|Hockey
|Women's competition
|Kumkum Mohod
|Archery
|Women's individual recovery
|Pranavi Urs
|Golf
|Female individual
|Men's Cricket team
|Cricket
|Men's competition
|Aman Sehrawat
|Wrestling
|Men's 57 kg Freestyle
|Men's Hockey team
|Hockey
|Men's competition
Silver Medal winners
|Medal winning players/associations
|Sports
|Competition
|Elavenil Valvarian, Sonam Maskar, Vidarsha Vinod
|Shooting
|Women's 10m air rifle team
|Elavenil Valvarian
|Shooting
|Women's 10m Air Rifle
|Rudrankksh Patil, Parth Mane, Himanshu Dhillon
|Shooting
|Men's 10m air rifle team
|Himanshu Dhillon
|Shooting
|Men's 10m air rifle
|Mirabai Chanu
|Weightlifting
|Women's 49 kg weight category
|Roshibina Devi
|Wushu
|Women's 60 kg Sanda
|Indian team
|Athletics
|Mixed 4x400m relay
|Aishwarya Pratap Singh Tomar, Rudrankksh Patil, Neeraj Kumar
|Shooting
|Men's 50m Rifle 3P Team
|Gulveer Singh
|Athletics
|Men's 10,000 metres
|Sawan Barwal
|Athletics
|Men's Marathon
|Vidarsha Vinod, Ashi Chaukse, Tilottama Sen
|Shooting
|Women's 50m Rifle 3P Association
|Tajinderpal Singh Toor
|Athletics
|shot put
|Abhay Singh
|Squash
|Men's singles
|Anahat Singh
|Squash
|Women's singles
|Ancy Sojan
|Athletics
|Women's long jump
|Sarvesh Kushare
|Athletics
|Men's long jump
|Isha Singh
|Shooting
|Women's 25m Pistol
|Gulveer Singh
|Athletics
|Men's 1500 metres
|Murali Sri Shankar
|Athletics
|Men's long jump
|Yash Veer Singh
|Athletics
|Men's Javelin Throw
|Neeru Dhanda, Manisha Keer, Ashima Ahlawat
|Shooting
|Women's Trap Team
|Prince Kurisinkal Noble, Manu Francis
|Sailing
|Male Skiff
|Nitish Siwach
|Wrestling
|Greco-Roman 97 kg weight category
|Kumkum Mohod, Dheeraj Bommadevra
|Archery
|Mixed Union Recurve
|Dheeraj Bommadevra, Neeraj Chauhan, Yashdeep Bhogade
|Archery
|Male association
|Pranavi Urs, Aditi Ashok, Diksha Dagar
|Golf
|Women's Association
|Antim Panghal
|Wrestling
|Women's 53 kg weight category
Bronze medal winners
|Medal winning players/associations
|Sports
|Competition
|Rudranksh Patil
|Shooting
|Men's 10m Air Rifle
|Suchika Tariyal
|Mixed Martial Arts
|Women's Conventional 60 kg
|Parinaaz Dhaliwal, Raiza Dhillon, Maheshwari Chavan
|Shooting
|Women's Skeet Association
|Anantjit Singh Naruka, Bhavtegh Singh Gill, Mairaj Ahmed Khan
|Shooting
|Men's Skeet Association
|Jai Meena
|Soft Tennis
|Men's singles
|Men's badminton team
|Badminton
|Men's Team event
|Satnam Singh, Salman Khan
|Rowing
|Men's Double Sculls
|Anantjit Singh Naruka, Parinaaz Dhaliwal
|Shooting
|Mixed Skeet Event
|Seema Kumari
|Athletics
|Women's 10,000 metres
|Diya Chitle, Manush Shah
|Table Tennis
|Mixed doubles
|Manpreet Kaur
|Athletics
|shot put
|Barnika Elangovan
|Athletics
|Women's Pole Vault
|Joshna Chinappa, Valavan Senthilkumar
|Squash
|Mixed doubles
|Prachi Chaudhary
|Athletics
|Women's 400 metres
|Haritha Bhadra
|Athletics
|Women's 200 metres
|Tejaswin Shankar
|Athletics
|Decathlon
|Parul Chaudhary
|Athletics
|Women's 3000m Steeplechase
|Pinky Balhara
|Kurash
|Women -78 kg
|Vithya Ramraj
|Athletics
|Women's 400m Hurdles
|Parul Chaudhary
|Athletics
|Women's 5000 metres
|Rohit Yadav
|Athletics
|Men's Javelin Throw
|Narendra Berwal
|Boxing
|Men +90 kg
|Gulveer Singh
|Athletics
|Men's 5000 metres
|Gurindervir Singh, Sneha S.S., Animesh Kujur, Harita Bhadra
|Athletics
|Mixed 4x100m relay
|Pooja Singh
|Athletics
|Women's high jump
|Dharamveer Choudhary, Manu T.S., Jai Kumar, Vishal T.K.
|Athletics
|Men's 4x400m Relay
|Priya Ganghas
|Boxing
|Female 60 kg
|Kapil Pokhariya
|Boxing
|Men 90 kg
|Sunil Kumar
|Wrestling
|Greco-Roman 87 kg weight category
|Anahat Singh, Joshna Chinappa, Tanvi Khanna, Shamina Riaz
|Squash
|Women's Association
|Harshita Tomar, Shital Verma
|Sailing
|Women's Skiff
|Nethra Kumanan
|Sailing
|Women's dinghy
|Team India
|Sepaktakraw
|Male Quadrant
|Ganesh Mani Ratnam Thirumuru
|Archery
|Men's Compound Individual
|Abhay Singh, Veer Chotrani, Valavan Senthilkumar, Suraj Kumar Chand
|Squash
|Male association
|Neeraj Chauhan
|Archery
|Men's Individual Recurve
|Deepak Poonia
|Wrestling
|Men's 97 kg weight group