ETV Bharat / sports

Asian Games 2026: Complete List Of All 85 Medal Winners From India

India's campaign at the Asian Games has concluded. India won fewer medals in this edition of the Asian Games compared to the previous one.

asian game 2026 india medals
Indian cricket team won gold at the Asian Games 2026 (AP)
author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : October 4, 2026 at 11:05 AM IST

3 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Hyderabad: India's campaign at the Asian Games has concluded, with the closing ceremony scheduled for today. India secured their final medal—a gold—at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games by achieving a resounding 5-1 victory over Malaysia in the men's hockey final. This marked India's 21st gold medal and 85th medal overall, securing the country fourth place in te medal tally of the event.

21 medals fewer than previous edition

Compared to the previous edition, India's total medal count dropped by 21 while the number of gold medals was seven fewer than at the Hangzhou 2022 Games. India had won a total of 106 medals in Hangzhou, crossing the 100-medal mark for the first time.

The campaign in Aichi-Nagoya was a mixed bag, with some promising results giving way to disappointing ones. However, a strong performance towards the end turned the tide of the campaign.

Medal rush on last three days

The credit for the medals India secured in the final stages goes largely to the performance of athletes towards the business end of the competition. Until Thursday, India was outside the top 10 in the medal tally, with only 10 gold medals. However, in the last two days, the hockey and cricket teams added to the gold medal count, while India also performed well in archery, boxing, and wrestling. This late surge added another 11 gold medals and propelled India into the top five, giving the campaign a much-needed boost before the conclusion of the Games.

List of all medal winners from India

Gold medal winners

Medal winning players/teamSportsCompetition
Women's cricket teamCricketWomen's competition
Kamaljeet, Suruchi SinghShootingMixed Team 10m Air Pistol
Women's Kabaddi teamKabaddiWomen's competition
Men's Kabaddi teamKabaddiMen's competition
Neeru DhandaShootingWomen's Trap
Kiran Pahal, Poovamma M.R., Prachi Chowdhary, Vithya RamarajAthleticsWomen's 4x400m relay
Jyoti Surekha Vennam, Prithika Pradeep, Chikitha TaniparthiArcheryWomen's Compound Team
Chikitha Taniparthi, Sahil JadhavArcheryMixed Compound Team
Kynan Chenai, Neeru DhandaShootingMixed trap
Sahil Jadhav, Ganesh Mani Ratnam Thirumuru, Kushal DalalArcheryMen's Compound Team
Ankita Bhakat, Kumkum Mohod, Kirti SharmaArcheryWomen's Team Recurve
Lovlina BorgohainBoxingWomen's 75 kg weight category
Parveen HoodaBoxingWomen's 65 kg weight category
Ankush PanghalBoxingMen's 80 kg weight group
Sujit KalkalWrestlingMen's 65 kg Freestyle
Women's Hockey tea,HockeyWomen's competition
Kumkum MohodArcheryWomen's individual recovery
Pranavi UrsGolfFemale individual
Men's Cricket teamCricketMen's competition
Aman SehrawatWrestlingMen's 57 kg Freestyle
Men's Hockey team HockeyMen's competition

Silver Medal winners

Medal winning players/associationsSportsCompetition
Elavenil Valvarian, Sonam Maskar, Vidarsha VinodShootingWomen's 10m air rifle team
Elavenil ValvarianShootingWomen's 10m Air Rifle
Rudrankksh Patil, Parth Mane, Himanshu DhillonShootingMen's 10m air rifle team
Himanshu DhillonShootingMen's 10m air rifle
Mirabai ChanuWeightliftingWomen's 49 kg weight category
Roshibina DeviWushuWomen's 60 kg Sanda
Indian team AthleticsMixed 4x400m relay
Aishwarya Pratap Singh Tomar, Rudrankksh Patil, Neeraj KumarShootingMen's 50m Rifle 3P Team
Gulveer SinghAthleticsMen's 10,000 metres
Sawan BarwalAthleticsMen's Marathon
Vidarsha Vinod, Ashi Chaukse, Tilottama SenShootingWomen's 50m Rifle 3P Association
Tajinderpal Singh ToorAthleticsshot put
Abhay SinghSquashMen's singles
Anahat SinghSquashWomen's singles
Ancy SojanAthleticsWomen's long jump
Sarvesh KushareAthleticsMen's long jump
Isha SinghShootingWomen's 25m Pistol
Gulveer SinghAthleticsMen's 1500 metres
Murali Sri ShankarAthleticsMen's long jump
Yash Veer SinghAthleticsMen's Javelin Throw
Neeru Dhanda, Manisha Keer, Ashima AhlawatShootingWomen's Trap Team
Prince Kurisinkal Noble, Manu FrancisSailingMale Skiff
Nitish SiwachWrestlingGreco-Roman 97 kg weight category
Kumkum Mohod, Dheeraj BommadevraArcheryMixed Union Recurve
Dheeraj Bommadevra, Neeraj Chauhan, Yashdeep BhogadeArcheryMale association
Pranavi Urs, Aditi Ashok, Diksha DagarGolfWomen's Association
Antim Panghal WrestlingWomen's 53 kg weight category

Bronze medal winners

Medal winning players/associationsSportsCompetition
Rudranksh PatilShootingMen's 10m Air Rifle
Suchika TariyalMixed Martial ArtsWomen's Conventional 60 kg
Parinaaz Dhaliwal, Raiza Dhillon, Maheshwari ChavanShootingWomen's Skeet Association
Anantjit Singh Naruka, Bhavtegh Singh Gill, Mairaj Ahmed KhanShootingMen's Skeet Association
Jai MeenaSoft TennisMen's singles
Men's badminton teamBadmintonMen's Team event
Satnam Singh, Salman KhanRowingMen's Double Sculls
Anantjit Singh Naruka, Parinaaz DhaliwalShootingMixed Skeet Event
Seema KumariAthleticsWomen's 10,000 metres
Diya Chitle, Manush ShahTable TennisMixed doubles
Manpreet KaurAthleticsshot put
Barnika ElangovanAthleticsWomen's Pole Vault
Joshna Chinappa, Valavan SenthilkumarSquashMixed doubles
Prachi ChaudharyAthleticsWomen's 400 metres
Haritha BhadraAthleticsWomen's 200 metres
Tejaswin ShankarAthleticsDecathlon
Parul ChaudharyAthleticsWomen's 3000m Steeplechase
Pinky BalharaKurashWomen -78 kg
Vithya RamrajAthleticsWomen's 400m Hurdles
Parul ChaudharyAthleticsWomen's 5000 metres
Rohit YadavAthleticsMen's Javelin Throw
Narendra BerwalBoxingMen +90 kg
Gulveer SinghAthleticsMen's 5000 metres
Gurindervir Singh, Sneha S.S., Animesh Kujur, Harita BhadraAthleticsMixed 4x100m relay
Pooja SinghAthleticsWomen's high jump
Dharamveer Choudhary, Manu T.S., Jai Kumar, Vishal T.K.AthleticsMen's 4x400m Relay
Priya GanghasBoxingFemale 60 kg
Kapil PokhariyaBoxingMen 90 kg
Sunil KumarWrestlingGreco-Roman 87 kg weight category
Anahat Singh, Joshna Chinappa, Tanvi Khanna, Shamina RiazSquashWomen's Association
Harshita Tomar, Shital VermaSailingWomen's Skiff
Nethra KumananSailingWomen's dinghy
Team IndiaSepaktakrawMale Quadrant
Ganesh Mani Ratnam ThirumuruArcheryMen's Compound Individual
Abhay Singh, Veer Chotrani, Valavan Senthilkumar, Suraj Kumar ChandSquashMale association
Neeraj ChauhanArcheryMen's Individual Recurve
Deepak PooniaWrestlingMen's 97 kg weight group

TAGGED:

ASIAN GAMES INDIA MEDALS
ASIAN GAMES INDIA MEDAL WINNERS
ASIAN GAMES INDIA MEDALS 2026
ASIAN GAMES 2026 MEDAL TALLY
ASIAN GAMES 2026

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.