ETV Bharat / sports

Asian Games 2026: Complete List Of All 85 Medal Winners From India

Indian cricket team won gold at the Asian Games 2026 ( AP )

Hyderabad: India's campaign at the Asian Games has concluded, with the closing ceremony scheduled for today. India secured their final medal—a gold—at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games by achieving a resounding 5-1 victory over Malaysia in the men's hockey final. This marked India's 21st gold medal and 85th medal overall, securing the country fourth place in te medal tally of the event.

21 medals fewer than previous edition Compared to the previous edition, India's total medal count dropped by 21 while the number of gold medals was seven fewer than at the Hangzhou 2022 Games. India had won a total of 106 medals in Hangzhou, crossing the 100-medal mark for the first time. The campaign in Aichi-Nagoya was a mixed bag, with some promising results giving way to disappointing ones. However, a strong performance towards the end turned the tide of the campaign.