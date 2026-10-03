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Asian Games 2026, Day 14 Updates: Kumkum Mohod Wins Historic Archery Gold; Golf Also Brings Historic Gold

File Photo: Kumkum Mahod ( IANS )

India started the 14th day of the Asian Games 2026 brilliantly as they got a gold medal in the archery. Kumkum Mohod has been the star of the show for India as he clinched a gold medal in the archery event. She has now finished her Asian Games campaign with three medas including two golds. It was the 17th medal for India and they have added to their medal tally late in the tournament.

India also have some more shots at medals in archery and wrestling. Also, the Indian men's cricket team and men's hockey team will play in their respective finals. A historic medal in the golf might be also on the cards today. India's medal tally so far - 77 (17 gold, 25 silver and 35 bronze) Live updates start from here