Asian Games 2026, Day 14 Updates: Kumkum Mohod Wins Historic Archery Gold; Golf Also Brings Historic Gold
Kumkum Mohod scripted history winning a gold medal in the women's recurve individual event
Published : October 3, 2026 at 9:20 AM IST|
Updated : October 3, 2026 at 9:40 AM IST
India started the 14th day of the Asian Games 2026 brilliantly as they got a gold medal in the archery. Kumkum Mohod has been the star of the show for India as he clinched a gold medal in the archery event. She has now finished her Asian Games campaign with three medas including two golds. It was the 17th medal for India and they have added to their medal tally late in the tournament.
India also have some more shots at medals in archery and wrestling. Also, the Indian men's cricket team and men's hockey team will play in their respective finals. A historic medal in the golf might be also on the cards today.
India's medal tally so far - 77 (17 gold, 25 silver and 35 bronze)
Live updates start from here
Pranavi Urs wins gold in golf
Pranavi Urs has come out of syllabus for India and won gold medal in the women's gold individual event. She became the first Indian woman to win gold and second Indian to win gold in golf at the Asian Games. This is a landmark moment for India. Also, the Indian team have won silver in the team event thanks to a superb performance from the trio of Pranavi, Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar
Kumkum Mahod wins historic gold
Kumkum Mohod signed off her Asian Games campaign with a gold medal in the women's recurve archery individual event. This is the first gold for India in the discipline. She beat Korean opponent Oh Yejin via a shootoff in the final. It has been an asboultely brilliant campaign for Kumkum as she won two golds and one silver medal in the continental event.