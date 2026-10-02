ETV Bharat / sports

Asian Games 2026, Day 13 Updates: Indian Women's Recurve Archery Team And Lovlina Borgohain Win Gold

India's campagin at the Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, continues on Day 13 with the Indian athletes taking part across various disciplines and events. The Indian archers gave a brilliant start to India as they won a historic gold in the women's recurver archery team event as the trio of Ankita Bhakat, Kirti Sharma, and Kumkum Mohod performed brilliantly to be at South Korea in the final.

The Indian women's hockey team will be up against China in the gold medal which will also award a berth in the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics to the winner. Boxing will feature three Indians in the gold medal match. Lovlina Borgohain, Ankush Panghal and Parveen will play in their respective finals.

Also, the sports lilke wrestling, canoe slalom and sepaktakraw.

Live updates from Day 13 are as follows