Asian Games 2026, Day 13 Updates: Indian Women's Recurve Archery Team And Lovlina Borgohain Win Gold
India started the day with a gold in women's recurve archery event at the Asian Games 2026.
Published : October 2, 2026 at 9:35 AM IST|
Updated : October 2, 2026 at 10:20 AM IST
India's campagin at the Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, continues on Day 13 with the Indian athletes taking part across various disciplines and events. The Indian archers gave a brilliant start to India as they won a historic gold in the women's recurver archery team event as the trio of Ankita Bhakat, Kirti Sharma, and Kumkum Mohod performed brilliantly to be at South Korea in the final.
The Indian women's hockey team will be up against China in the gold medal which will also award a berth in the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics to the winner. Boxing will feature three Indians in the gold medal match. Lovlina Borgohain, Ankush Panghal and Parveen will play in their respective finals.
Also, the sports lilke wrestling, canoe slalom and sepaktakraw.
Live updates from Day 13 are as follows
Women's compound team wins historic gold
The team of Ankita Bhakat, Kirti Sharma, and Kumkum Mohod beat archery giants in South Korea in the final by 5-3. Notably, South Korea are the 10-time Olympic medalist and they beat such mighty opponents to secure first-ever Asian Games gold in the event . The first two sets were drawn 54-54, 56-56 but India won the third set by 55-51. The fourth set also ended 54-54 ended in a draw. South Korea's streak of seven consecutive Asian Games team gold medals since 1998 was broken.
India gets bronze in sailing
Women's skiff team have been awarded the bronze medal after the duo of Harshita Tomar and Shital Verma finished fourth. However, they have moved a spot after China were handed a disqualification from couple of races.