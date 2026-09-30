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Asian Games 2026, Day 11 Updates: Double Delight For India; Gold Medal In Compound Women's Team And Mixed Team In Archery

India won gold in mixed compound archery ( AP )

Indian atheletes will compete in several events on the 11th day of the Asian Games 2026 held in Japan. India had a sepctacular start to the 11th day of the continental event as the women's compound team clinched gold. The team of Taniparthi Chikitha, Pradeep Prithika and Vennam Jyothi Surekha defeated China 238-234 in the final setting a world record.

The Indian atheletes will also have a chance to earn medals in shooting and boxing events as well. Also, the Indian women's hockey team will be up against South Korea in the semifinal of the women's hockey and they will aim to assure at least a silver medal. The tournament has entered its business end and India now need to be flawless in the remaining sports to finish at a respectable position in the medal tally. India's medal tally so far - 53 ( 7 gold, 21 silver and 25 bronze) Live Updates start from here India win gold in mixed team compound archery