Asian Games 2026, Day 11 Updates: Double Delight For India; Gold Medal In Compound Women's Team And Mixed Team In Archery
India's women compound team defended their gold medal in archery beating China in the final.
Published : September 30, 2026 at 9:20 AM IST|
Updated : September 30, 2026 at 10:08 AM IST
Indian atheletes will compete in several events on the 11th day of the Asian Games 2026 held in Japan. India had a sepctacular start to the 11th day of the continental event as the women's compound team clinched gold. The team of Taniparthi Chikitha, Pradeep Prithika and Vennam Jyothi Surekha defeated China 238-234 in the final setting a world record.
The Indian atheletes will also have a chance to earn medals in shooting and boxing events as well. Also, the Indian women's hockey team will be up against South Korea in the semifinal of the women's hockey and they will aim to assure at least a silver medal. The tournament has entered its business end and India now need to be flawless in the remaining sports to finish at a respectable position in the medal tally.
India's medal tally so far - 53 ( 7 gold, 21 silver and 25 bronze)
Live Updates start from here
India win gold in mixed team compound archery
India have won another gold in the mixed team compound event and have secured an Olympic quota. They beat South Korea in the final to finish at the top of the podium.
India win gold in women's compound archery
The trio of Taniparthi Chikitha, Pradeep Prithika and Vennam Jyothi Surekha beat China 238-234 in the gold medal match to clinch India's seventh gild medal in the Asian Games 2026. The team showed remarkable consistency to beat a strong side like China and defend their gold medal from the previous edition.
Our archery powerhouses Chikitha Taniparthi, Prithika Pradeep and Jyothi Surekha Vennam soak in their GOLD medal moment after a clinic of poise, power and precision at Aichi-Nagoya 2026! 👏— Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) September 30, 2026
Watch the 20th Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026 LIVE on Sony Sports Network TV channels &… pic.twitter.com/jD73MMbUfH
Earlier, India beat South Korea 234-233 in a thrilling semifinal to set-up gold medal clash against China.