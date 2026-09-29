ETV Bharat / sports

Asian Games 2026, Day 10 Live Updates: India Win Silver In Women's Trap; Medal Count Jumps To 46

India's Asian Games campaign will continue on Tuesday, September 29, with another packed day for the Indian contingent, including a busy schedule. The Indian contingent will be eyeing medals across different disciplines. They will compete across athletics, shooting, boxing, tennis, cycling, squash and several other sports. Athletics will be in focus mostly, as it is the last day of the sport, and a total of nine medal events will take place in track and field events with Indians taking part in them.

Parveen vs China’s Li Shu in the women’s 65kg semifinal at 10:15 AM.

Ankush Panghal vs Uzbekistan’s Fazliddin Erkinboev in the men’s 80kg semifinal at 11 AM.

Narender vs Kazakhstan’s Aibek Oralbay in the men’s +90kg semifinal at 11:30 AM.

Live Updates start from here

India win silver medal in women's trap shooting event

India won silver in the women's trap event with the trio of Neeru, Aashima Ahlawat and Manisha Keer amassing a total of 328 points in the team event. China clinched the gold medal with a score of 346, while Kuwait bagged bronze with a score of 325 points. Neeru hit 118 out of 125 and was leading the pack at one point of time. Aashima scored 106 while Manisha amassed a score of 104.

Neeru finished as joint-top in individual qualifying alongside Qatar’s Ray Bassil. She will play in the individual final later in the day.