Asian Games 2026 Closing Ceremony Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Event In India?
The Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games will conclude on Sunday with the closing ceremony set to take place in the afternoon according to the Indian time.
Published : October 4, 2026 at 10:30 AM IST
Hyderabad: The Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games will conclude on Sunday, October 4 and the 16 days of the competition will come to an end. The closing ceremony is set to take place in Nagoya, where all the athletes will gather once again just like the opening ceremony to mark the closing of the event. The ceremony is set to start at 6pm local time.
For viewers in India, they will have the last chance to witness the Indian athletes who have won medals across various sports. The continental showpiece will end on Sunday and Neeru Dhanda, who won gold in shooting will be India's flag-bearer.
Neeru to lead India at closing ceremony
India’s women’s flag-bearer has been unveiled and shooting star Neeru Dhanda is all set to carry the tricolour in Nagoya. Dhanda won two gold medals and a silver in the Asian Games being one of India’s standout performers at the event.
Notably, Dhanda had already returned to India after winning a gold in the trap mixed team event with Kynan Chenai. She will go back to Nagoya to lead the Indian contingent at the closing ceremony of the Asian Games.
CLOSING CEREMONY TOMORROW! ✨— India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) October 3, 2026
The Closing Ceremony of the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games is scheduled for 2:30 PM IST tomorrow.
Neeru Dhanda, one of India's standout performers with 3 medals (2🥇 | 1🥈), has been selected as female flag-bearer for India.
The male flag-bearer… pic.twitter.com/n2V7th5v1r
As of now, no second name has been announced as a flag-bearer.
Asian Games 2026 closing ceremony live streaming details
When is the Asian Games 2026 closing ceremony scheduled?
The Asian Games 2026 closing ceremony is scheduled to take place on Sunday, October 4 with broadcast resuming from 2:30 PM (IST) onwards.
Where will the Asian Games 2026 closing ceremony take place?
The Asian Games 2026 closing ceremony will be held in Nagoya, Japan.
Where to watch the Asian Games 2026 closing ceremony in India?
The Asian Games 2026 closing ceremony will be telecasted on the Sony Sports Network. The event will also be live streamed on Sony Liv.
India finish fourth in medal tally
India picked up late in the Asian Games 2026 when the event entered its business end. At one point of time, there was doubt whether they would finish in the top five in the medal team, but the contingent eventually finished at the fourth place after a tough battle with Uzbekistan for the position.
They won a total of 85 medals (21 gold, 27 silver and 37 bronze) to occupy the fourth spot in the standings. Uzbekistan had won 21 golds as well but they won 25 silver medals, two short compared to India which kept them at the fifth position.