ETV Bharat / sports

Asian Games 2026 Closing Ceremony Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Event In India?

Asian Games closing ceremony ( AFP )

Hyderabad: The Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games will conclude on Sunday, October 4 and the 16 days of the competition will come to an end. The closing ceremony is set to take place in Nagoya, where all the athletes will gather once again just like the opening ceremony to mark the closing of the event. The ceremony is set to start at 6pm local time.

For viewers in India, they will have the last chance to witness the Indian athletes who have won medals across various sports. The continental showpiece will end on Sunday and Neeru Dhanda, who won gold in shooting will be India's flag-bearer. Neeru to lead India at closing ceremony India’s women’s flag-bearer has been unveiled and shooting star Neeru Dhanda is all set to carry the tricolour in Nagoya. Dhanda won two gold medals and a silver in the Asian Games being one of India’s standout performers at the event. Notably, Dhanda had already returned to India after winning a gold in the trap mixed team event with Kynan Chenai. She will go back to Nagoya to lead the Indian contingent at the closing ceremony of the Asian Games. As of now, no second name has been announced as a flag-bearer. Asian Games 2026 closing ceremony live streaming details