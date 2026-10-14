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Asian Champions Trophy 2026: Harmanpreet Leads India Squad As Punjab Prepares For Hockey Showdown

The tournament will feature six teams: Hosts India, Malaysia, Japan, South Korea, China and Bangladesh while Pakistan backed out for obvious reasons.

HOCKEY ASIAN CHAMPIONS Captain Harmanpreet Singh 18 member squad Oct 27 to Nov 5 Jaladhar Mohali
India are the most successful team in the tournament's history, with five titles: 2011, 2016, 2018, 2023 and 2024. (Special arrangement ()
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 14, 2026 at 3:49 PM IST

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Updated : October 14, 2026 at 4:34 PM IST

3 Min Read
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New Delhi: Fresh from retaining the Asian Games gold medal and securing direct qualification for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, the Indian men's hockey team will return to action at the Hero Asian Champions Trophy Punjab 2026, scheduled from October 27 to November 5 in Jalandhar and Mohali.

Captain Harmanpreet Singh will lead the 18-member squad announced by Hockey India, with goalkeeper Krishan Bahadur Pathak returning to the national setup. The squad retains much of the core that delivered India's historic Asian Games triumph, while young defender Amandeep Lakra and midfielder Aditya Arjun Lalage have also been included. Vishnu Kant Singh and Angad Bir Singh are the two reserve players.

The tournament will feature six teams: Hosts India, Malaysia, Japan, South Korea, China and Bangladesh. Pakistan withdrew from the competition, with Bangladesh taking its place.

All league-stage matches will be played at the Olympian Surjit Singh Hockey Stadium in Jalandhar, before the action moves to the Olympian Balbir Singh Senior International Hockey Stadium in Mohali for the knockout and medal matches.

For Punjab, the tournament marks the return of international hockey to a state that has produced generations of Indian players. India will open its campaign against Bangladesh on October 27, with all five of its league matches scheduled for 7 PM IST.

INDIA'S FIXTURES

All India league matches are scheduled for 7 PM IST at the Olympian Surjit Singh Hockey Stadium, Jalandhar.

DateMatch
October 27vs Bangladesh
October 29 vs China
October 30vs Japan
November 1 vs Malaysia
November 2 vs South Korea
November 4 Semifinals and classification matches, Mohali
November 5 Bronze-medal match and final, Mohali

Full league-stage schedule: All matches below are at Jalandhar's Olympian Surjit Singh Hockey Stadium.

Date Fixtures
October 27

Malaysia vs China;

Japan vs South Korea;

India vs Bangladesh

October 29

Malaysia vs South Korea;

Bangladesh vs Japan;

India vs China

October 30

Bangladesh vs Malaysia;

South Korea vs China;

Japan vs India

November 1

South Korea vs Bangladesh;

China vs Japan;

Malaysia vs India

November 2

China vs Bangladesh;

Japan vs Malaysia;

India vs South Korea

The top four teams will qualify for the semifinals on November 4. The bronze-medal match and final will be held in Mohali on November 5. October 28, 31 and November 3 are scheduled as rest days.

A title defence — and a test of India's depth

India are the most successful team in the tournament's history, with five titles: 2011, 2016, 2018, 2023 and 2024. The 2018 edition ended with India and Pakistan declared joint winners. India will now aim to add another title on home soil.

However, the selection also raises a wider question about India's preparations for the next Olympic cycle. After winning Asian Games gold, should India prioritise maintaining its winning combination, or use the tournament to give more international exposure to emerging players and test its reserve strength?

The announced squad retains much of the experienced core, including Harmanpreet, Amit Rohidas, Manpreet Singh and Mandeep Singh, alongside younger players. The two reserves offer additional options, but the tournament will also provide an opportunity to assess how effectively India can balance immediate results with long-term team-building.

With Olympic qualification already secured, the challenge is not simply to win another trophy. It is to sustain India's momentum while building the depth needed to compete for the highest honours at Los Angeles 2028.

INDIA'S SQUAD

Goalkeepers: Suraj Karkera, Krishan Bahadur Pathak

Defenders: Sanjay, Harmanpreet Singh (Captain), Amit Rohidas, Jugraj Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Amandeep Lakra

Midfielders: Rajinder Singh, Aditya Arjun Lalage, Nilakanta Sharma, Hardik Singh, Manpreet Singh

Forwards: Shilanand Lakra, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Mandeep Singh.

Reserve players: Vishnu Kant Singh and Angad Bir Singh.

Also read

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Hockey | 300 For Mandeep, 4 For India, 3 For Pakistan And A 2026 Asian Games Gold-Medal Berth Booked

Last Updated : October 14, 2026 at 4:34 PM IST

TAGGED:

KRISHAN PATHAK AMANDEEP ADITYA
18 MEMBER LED BY HARMANPREET SINGH
MALAYSIA JAPAN KOREA CHINA BANGLA
OCT 27 TO NOV 5 JALADHAR MOHALI
ASIAN CHAMPIONS TROPHY PUNJAB 2026

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