ETV Bharat / sports

Asian Champions Trophy 2026: Harmanpreet Leads India Squad As Punjab Prepares For Hockey Showdown

India are the most successful team in the tournament's history, with five titles: 2011, 2016, 2018, 2023 and 2024. ( Special arrangement ( )

New Delhi: Fresh from retaining the Asian Games gold medal and securing direct qualification for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, the Indian men's hockey team will return to action at the Hero Asian Champions Trophy Punjab 2026, scheduled from October 27 to November 5 in Jalandhar and Mohali.

Captain Harmanpreet Singh will lead the 18-member squad announced by Hockey India, with goalkeeper Krishan Bahadur Pathak returning to the national setup. The squad retains much of the core that delivered India's historic Asian Games triumph, while young defender Amandeep Lakra and midfielder Aditya Arjun Lalage have also been included. Vishnu Kant Singh and Angad Bir Singh are the two reserve players.

The tournament will feature six teams: Hosts India, Malaysia, Japan, South Korea, China and Bangladesh. Pakistan withdrew from the competition, with Bangladesh taking its place.

All league-stage matches will be played at the Olympian Surjit Singh Hockey Stadium in Jalandhar, before the action moves to the Olympian Balbir Singh Senior International Hockey Stadium in Mohali for the knockout and medal matches.

For Punjab, the tournament marks the return of international hockey to a state that has produced generations of Indian players. India will open its campaign against Bangladesh on October 27, with all five of its league matches scheduled for 7 PM IST.

INDIA'S FIXTURES

All India league matches are scheduled for 7 PM IST at the Olympian Surjit Singh Hockey Stadium, Jalandhar.

Date Match October 27 vs Bangladesh October 29 vs China October 30 vs Japan November 1 vs Malaysia November 2 vs South Korea November 4 Semifinals and classification matches, Mohali November 5 Bronze-medal match and final, Mohali

Full league-stage schedule: All matches below are at Jalandhar's Olympian Surjit Singh Hockey Stadium.

Date Fixtures October 27 Malaysia vs China; Japan vs South Korea; India vs Bangladesh October 29 Malaysia vs South Korea; Bangladesh vs Japan; India vs China October 30 Bangladesh vs Malaysia; South Korea vs China; Japan vs India November 1 South Korea vs Bangladesh; China vs Japan; Malaysia vs India November 2 China vs Bangladesh; Japan vs Malaysia; India vs South Korea

The top four teams will qualify for the semifinals on November 4. The bronze-medal match and final will be held in Mohali on November 5. October 28, 31 and November 3 are scheduled as rest days.

A title defence — and a test of India's depth

India are the most successful team in the tournament's history, with five titles: 2011, 2016, 2018, 2023 and 2024. The 2018 edition ended with India and Pakistan declared joint winners. India will now aim to add another title on home soil.

However, the selection also raises a wider question about India's preparations for the next Olympic cycle. After winning Asian Games gold, should India prioritise maintaining its winning combination, or use the tournament to give more international exposure to emerging players and test its reserve strength?