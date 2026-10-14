Asian Champions Trophy 2026: Harmanpreet Leads India Squad As Punjab Prepares For Hockey Showdown
The tournament will feature six teams: Hosts India, Malaysia, Japan, South Korea, China and Bangladesh while Pakistan backed out for obvious reasons.
Published : October 14, 2026 at 3:49 PM IST|
Updated : October 14, 2026 at 4:34 PM IST
New Delhi: Fresh from retaining the Asian Games gold medal and securing direct qualification for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, the Indian men's hockey team will return to action at the Hero Asian Champions Trophy Punjab 2026, scheduled from October 27 to November 5 in Jalandhar and Mohali.
Captain Harmanpreet Singh will lead the 18-member squad announced by Hockey India, with goalkeeper Krishan Bahadur Pathak returning to the national setup. The squad retains much of the core that delivered India's historic Asian Games triumph, while young defender Amandeep Lakra and midfielder Aditya Arjun Lalage have also been included. Vishnu Kant Singh and Angad Bir Singh are the two reserve players.
The tournament will feature six teams: Hosts India, Malaysia, Japan, South Korea, China and Bangladesh. Pakistan withdrew from the competition, with Bangladesh taking its place.
All league-stage matches will be played at the Olympian Surjit Singh Hockey Stadium in Jalandhar, before the action moves to the Olympian Balbir Singh Senior International Hockey Stadium in Mohali for the knockout and medal matches.
𝘗𝘶𝘯𝘫𝘢𝘣 𝘪𝘴 𝘳𝘦𝘢𝘥𝘺 𝘵𝘰 𝘸𝘦𝘭𝘤𝘰𝘮𝘦 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘣𝘦𝘴𝘵 𝘰𝘧 𝘈𝘴𝘪𝘢𝘯 𝘩𝘰𝘤𝘬𝘦𝘺. 🇮🇳🏑 The land brimming with hockey pride & legacy will witness the next chapter of the game’s history. 🔥 📺 Watch Team India at the Hero Asian Champions Trophy Punjab 2026 🇮🇳 🗓️ Oct 27 to Nov 5 📍 Jalandhar & Mohali (Punjab, India) Check out the full schedule -> https://t.co/fq79cw561b #HockeyIndia #IndiaKaGame #HeroACT2026— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) October 14, 2026
For Punjab, the tournament marks the return of international hockey to a state that has produced generations of Indian players. India will open its campaign against Bangladesh on October 27, with all five of its league matches scheduled for 7 PM IST.
INDIA'S FIXTURES
All India league matches are scheduled for 7 PM IST at the Olympian Surjit Singh Hockey Stadium, Jalandhar.
|Date
|Match
|October 27
|vs Bangladesh
|October 29
|vs China
|October 30
|vs Japan
|November 1
|vs Malaysia
|November 2
|vs South Korea
|November 4
|Semifinals and classification matches, Mohali
|November 5
|Bronze-medal match and final, Mohali
Full league-stage schedule: All matches below are at Jalandhar's Olympian Surjit Singh Hockey Stadium.
|Date
|Fixtures
|October 27
Malaysia vs China;
Japan vs South Korea;
India vs Bangladesh
|October 29
Malaysia vs South Korea;
Bangladesh vs Japan;
India vs China
|October 30
Bangladesh vs Malaysia;
South Korea vs China;
Japan vs India
|November 1
South Korea vs Bangladesh;
China vs Japan;
Malaysia vs India
|November 2
China vs Bangladesh;
Japan vs Malaysia;
India vs South Korea
The top four teams will qualify for the semifinals on November 4. The bronze-medal match and final will be held in Mohali on November 5. October 28, 31 and November 3 are scheduled as rest days.
A title defence — and a test of India's depth
India are the most successful team in the tournament's history, with five titles: 2011, 2016, 2018, 2023 and 2024. The 2018 edition ended with India and Pakistan declared joint winners. India will now aim to add another title on home soil.
Wow!!! 😳🏑 We’ve won Asian Games gold, yet we’re back with our best players for the Asian Champions Trophy. Is this tournament really worth the risk of exhausting our key players when bigger challenges lie ahead? Even Pakistan isn’t participating! Why not rest our stars, test our bench strength, and give young players a real opportunity to prove themselves? Do we have a genuine second line-up, or are we simply afraid to test it? 🤔 Or is another trophy the perfect way for the chief coach to secure another two years in the hot seat? 🤑😂 We are 8th in the world ranking 🤓 Are we building a team for the future, or protecting positions in the present? 🇮🇳 Or, as the rumour goes, is this tournament a platform for some big names to say goodbye? 👀 If that’s the real plan, then I genuinely appreciate it! 💪🏑 Legends deserve a proper farewell! 💪🏑 But if the goal is long-term success, shouldn’t we be investing in the next generation NOW? Trophies are important. Building a team that keeps winning is even more important. 🇮🇳🔥 #IndianHockey #HockeyIndia #AsianChampionsTrophy #FutureOfIndianHockey— sreejesh p r (@16Sreejesh) October 14, 2026
However, the selection also raises a wider question about India's preparations for the next Olympic cycle. After winning Asian Games gold, should India prioritise maintaining its winning combination, or use the tournament to give more international exposure to emerging players and test its reserve strength?
The announced squad retains much of the experienced core, including Harmanpreet, Amit Rohidas, Manpreet Singh and Mandeep Singh, alongside younger players. The two reserves offer additional options, but the tournament will also provide an opportunity to assess how effectively India can balance immediate results with long-term team-building.
With Olympic qualification already secured, the challenge is not simply to win another trophy. It is to sustain India's momentum while building the depth needed to compete for the highest honours at Los Angeles 2028.
INDIA'S SQUAD
Goalkeepers: Suraj Karkera, Krishan Bahadur Pathak
Defenders: Sanjay, Harmanpreet Singh (Captain), Amit Rohidas, Jugraj Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Amandeep Lakra
Midfielders: Rajinder Singh, Aditya Arjun Lalage, Nilakanta Sharma, Hardik Singh, Manpreet Singh
Forwards: Shilanand Lakra, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Mandeep Singh.
Reserve players: Vishnu Kant Singh and Angad Bir Singh.
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