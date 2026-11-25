Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Reveals How A 30-Minute Chat With Yuvraj Singh Helped Him Smash 204
Asia Cup Rising Stars: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi played a knock of 204 runs off 53 deliveries against UAE for India A.
Published : November 25, 2026 at 11:08 AM IST
In the Asia Cup Rising Stars tournament in Doha on Tuesday, India A defeated the UAE by 7 wickets, wrapping up the chase in just 14.2 overs. The credit for this largely goes to 15-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who smashed a record-breaking double century off just 52 balls, playing a pivotal role in successfully chasing down the target of 250 runs. With this resounding victory, India A has advanced to the semi-finals of the Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026, where they will face Sri Lanka A on November 26.
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has revealed that a 30-minute conversation on the phone with former India all-rounder and his idol, Yuvraj Singh, helped him play a swashbuckling knock.
A Star i̶s̶ ̶b̶o̶r̶n̶ that 𝗸𝗲𝗲𝗽𝘀 𝘀𝗵𝗶𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗴 🌟 Vaibhav Sooryavanshi never ceases to amaze! 👏 #TeamIndia | #RisingStarsAsiaCup | #INDAvUAE https://t.co/aXWuDVnmsx— BCCI (@BCCI) November 24, 2026
"He told me a lot of things and helped me understand certain aspects of batting because I was quite worried. I openly discussed the problems I was facing while going out to bat and explained everything to him. He patiently explained several things to me over those 30 minutes,” he said in a video shared by the BCCI.
A record-shattering double century, a fearless display of power and an innings that left everyone in awe. 🫡 Watch India A in the Semi-Final of the #DPWorldAsiaCupRisingStarsMens2026 on 27th Nov, 3:30 PM onwards, LIVE on Sony Sports Network TV channels and Sony LIV. #SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV— Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) November 24, 2026
"I spoke to Yuvraj Singh, who has always been my idol. Of course, when you speak to your idol, you listen to everything they say very carefully. I paid close attention to all his advice, and he pointed out several specific things. Later, when I watched videos of my batting, I realised that I was making those mistakes. So, today, I tried to correct them and implement the one or two things he had suggested to me. He also told me that if I played baseball, my score would be different! Apart from that, he shared several technical aspects of the game that helped me a lot today,” Sooryavanshi added.
𝗦𝗣𝗘𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟: It was a 30-minute phone call with his idol Yuvraj Singh that unshackled Vaibhav Sooryavanshi 🙌 He then created history with a world record 52-ball 204. The teenage sensation takes us inside his unbelievable knock and reveals how the moment unfolded 👏 - By @Moulinparikh 🎥 🔽 Don't miss this one! #TeamIndia | #RisingStarsAsiaCup https://t.co/n3wLiiQkOj— BCCI (@BCCI) November 25, 2026
Vaibhav further revealed that he was deeply troubled by his poor form during the tournament. He was dismissed for 26 runs in the first match against Nepal and managed only 11 runs in the second match against Pakistan. Distressed, while in Doha—the capital of Qatar—Vaibhav reached out to four people in an effort to regain his form: his father, his coach, a friend, and Yuvraj Singh.
Sooryavanshi shatters multiple records
He first scored the fastest List A hundred, followed it up with the fastest List A 150 and then capped off his glorious knock with a 52-ball double hundred. Also, he inked a record for scoring the most sixes in a List A innings. Thanks to Sooryavanshi’s knock, India A chased 250 in just 14.2 overs.