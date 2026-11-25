ETV Bharat / sports

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Reveals How A 30-Minute Chat With Yuvraj Singh Helped Him Smash 204

In the Asia Cup Rising Stars tournament in Doha on Tuesday, India A defeated the UAE by 7 wickets, wrapping up the chase in just 14.2 overs. The credit for this largely goes to 15-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who smashed a record-breaking double century off just 52 balls, playing a pivotal role in successfully chasing down the target of 250 runs. With this resounding victory, India A has advanced to the semi-finals of the Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026, where they will face Sri Lanka A on November 26.

"He told me a lot of things and helped me understand certain aspects of batting because I was quite worried. I openly discussed the problems I was facing while going out to bat and explained everything to him. He patiently explained several things to me over those 30 minutes,” he said in a video shared by the BCCI.

"I spoke to Yuvraj Singh, who has always been my idol. Of course, when you speak to your idol, you listen to everything they say very carefully. I paid close attention to all his advice, and he pointed out several specific things. Later, when I watched videos of my batting, I realised that I was making those mistakes. So, today, I tried to correct them and implement the one or two things he had suggested to me. He also told me that if I played baseball, my score would be different! Apart from that, he shared several technical aspects of the game that helped me a lot today,” Sooryavanshi added.