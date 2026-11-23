ETV Bharat / sports

Asia Cup Rising Stars: Tilak's 100, Abhishek's 70 go in vain as Pakistan A trump India A

Doha: Skipper Tilak Varma's measured hundred and Abhishek Sharma's pitch-defying 70 remained the bright spots as India A succumbed to Pakistan A by 48 runs in a Group B match of the Asia Cup Rising Stars tournament here on Sunday.

Chasing 314 on a challenging surface was never going to be easy, but India remained hopeful as long as Abhishek, who hammered six fours and as many sixes during his 42-ball innings, was at the crease.

Once he departed, the other Indian batters struggled to force the pace against Pakistan's bowlers, eventually finishing at 265 all out.

Skipper Tilak (100, 149b) and Shahbaz Ahmed (56) added 112 runs for the seventh wicket, but India were always facing an uphill task as the asking rate frequently hovered above 10 runs an over.

Until then, Abhishek had kept India afloat in the daunting chase with a glittering array of shots.

The left-hander took particular liking to pacer Mohammad Imran, hitting him for two fours and two sixes before finding the boundary again in a sequence of five deliveries. His second six, over point, was a treat to watch.

The assault helped Abhishek reach his half-century in just 31 balls, while his partner Vaibhav Sooryavanshi struggled to get going.

After lifting Imran for a boundary through long-on, the young sensation tried to repeat the shot against the pacer, but this time a leading edge resulted in a simple catch for Abdul Samad in the deep.

Pakistan skipper Samad soon introduced the spinners, but Abhishek continued his aggressive approach. He dispatched off-spinner Hasan Nawaz for two sixes and a four to keep India ticking.

However, his entertaining knock came to an end when he mistimed a shot off Nawaz and was caught by Samad at mid-off.

His dismissal sucked the momentum out of India's innings. Tilak, who struggled early in his stay, managing just eight runs off 36 balls, kept India going in the company of an aggressive Shahbaz.

The second half of his innings was a little smoother, as he scored 42 runs off the next 59 balls, but the left-hander was still not at his fluent best.

At the other end, Ahmed found his range from the outset, flicking Imran for a four and a six.