ETV Bharat / sports

Asia Cup Rising Stars: Tilak Varma Opens Up On India A’s Semifinal Exit After Defeat Against Sri Lanka A

After India A exited the Asia Cup Rising Stars with a semifinal defeat against Sri Lanka A, Tilak Varma has admitted that the bowler failed to execute their plans. Despite posting an impressive total of 317/8, Sri Lanka A won the match by eight wickets, chasing the target in just 41.3 overs at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha.

Chasing a target of 318, Sri Lanka's opening pair of Lasith Croospulle and Sineth Jayawardena formed a 174-run stand to set a platform for an easy win. Croospulle scored 116 runs while Jayawardena amassed 105 runs from 70 deliveries.

"Yeah, I was telling my boys that the first 15 overs will be very crucial. If we restrict them to anything six per over, it will be very good for us. Later on, the wicket gets slightly slower. That's what we planned, but unfortunately we haven't executed," Tilak said in the post-match presentation.

Tilak revealed that India A had planned to keep Sri Lanka’s scoring rate under control from the first 15 overs.

For India A, Abhishek Sharma scored 78 runs while Varma contributed 53. India A’s opening duo of Abhishek and Sooryavanshi added 80 runs for the first wicket.

"Yeah, credit goes to them. Both the openers played really well. But at the same point again, I was trying all the bowlers, but one bad day for us. I couldn't get any help. But it's fine. One odd bad day, but credit goes to Sri Lankan batsmen," Varma said after the match.

Tilak also added that the wicket became slow after 20 overs and the ball was gripping on the surface as the middle-order batters walked in to bat.

"Honestly, we thought that around 320, 330 will be a good score on the board. But, you know, the wicket was slightly slow after the 20 overs. Initially, in the first 20 overs, it was coming nicely onto the bat. But after that, slightly slower side. A few balls were gripping and staying low," he added.