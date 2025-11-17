ETV Bharat / sports

No Six, No Wicket, Dot Ball! Controversy Erupts After A Relay Catch In India A vs Pakistan A Asia Cup Rising Stars Clash

Hyderabad: Pakistan Shaheens defeated India A by eight wickets in the Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025 match at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha. Maaz Sadaqat’s all-round performance in the match helped Pakistan register an easy win over the India A side. He played a knock of unbeaten 79 runs from just 47 deliveries and also picked up two wickets. Also, the no-handshake policy continued in the match. However, it was a decision from the third umpire that sparked controversy in the match, and the Indian A players were seen engaged in a heated exchange with the on-field umpire.

The incident occurred in the 10th over of the run chase. Sadaqat chose to go aerial against Suyash Sharma and smashed a delivery over deep mid-wicket. Nehal Wadhera, who was fielding in the deep, caught the ball inside the boundary line but threw it inside the field before stepping beyond the fence. Naman Dhir caught the ball and completed a relay catch.

Replays showed that the catch was clean as Nehal had released the ball before stepping beyond the boundary line. Most expected the third umpire to signal out; even the Pakistan batter was seen walking back to the pavilion, anticipating his dismissal. However, the third umpire surprised everyone by adjudging it not out.

The Indian players were seen having an intense discussion with the umpire regarding the decision, but it was a new rule change that denied the Indian side a wicket. However, most surprising was the fact that the umpire neither ruled it a boundary nor ruled it out, and it was called a dot-ball.