No Six, No Wicket, Dot Ball! Controversy Erupts After A Relay Catch In India A vs Pakistan A Asia Cup Rising Stars Clash
The match between India A and Pakistan Shaheens witnessed a major controversy as a relay catch was denied.
Published : November 17, 2025 at 10:36 AM IST
Hyderabad: Pakistan Shaheens defeated India A by eight wickets in the Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025 match at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha. Maaz Sadaqat’s all-round performance in the match helped Pakistan register an easy win over the India A side. He played a knock of unbeaten 79 runs from just 47 deliveries and also picked up two wickets. Also, the no-handshake policy continued in the match. However, it was a decision from the third umpire that sparked controversy in the match, and the Indian A players were seen engaged in a heated exchange with the on-field umpire.
The incident occurred in the 10th over of the run chase. Sadaqat chose to go aerial against Suyash Sharma and smashed a delivery over deep mid-wicket. Nehal Wadhera, who was fielding in the deep, caught the ball inside the boundary line but threw it inside the field before stepping beyond the fence. Naman Dhir caught the ball and completed a relay catch.
Replays showed that the catch was clean as Nehal had released the ball before stepping beyond the boundary line. Most expected the third umpire to signal out; even the Pakistan batter was seen walking back to the pavilion, anticipating his dismissal. However, the third umpire surprised everyone by adjudging it not out.
The Indian players were seen having an intense discussion with the umpire regarding the decision, but it was a new rule change that denied the Indian side a wicket. However, most surprising was the fact that the umpire neither ruled it a boundary nor ruled it out, and it was called a dot-ball.
The rule change that denied a wicket for India
A change in Law 19.5.2 announced by the International Cricket Council in June 2025 is behind the decision. According to the latest change, the player is allowed to go beyond the boundary line and be airborne. But the landing point of the fielder has to be inside the boundary, and he is not allowed to step beyond it. In Nehal’s case, he did release the ball but landed outside the rope, which didn’t give India the wicket.
"Having done so, they must land and remain wholly within the boundary. This applies even if another player completes the fielding. This change will be implemented in international cricket before it is included in the MCC Laws of Cricket next year," said the ICC statement.
According to Sub-Clause 19.5.2.1, the moment a fielder touches the ball while airborne outside the rope and then grounds outside again, the ball is automatically considered “grounded beyond the boundary.”
As Nehal released the ball while inside the field of play, and the ball did not touch the boundary line, it was not given a six.