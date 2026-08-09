ETV Bharat / sports

Korea Masters 2026: Ashmita Chaliha Wins Maiden Title Beating Fourth Seed Han Qian Xi

This is the first BWF World Tour title for the 26-year-old player from Assam. Her journey to the final was impressive; she defeated qualifier Ririna Hiramoto and then Kim Min-ji in straight games, and went on to beat top-seeded Hina Akechi 20-22, 21-15, 21-19 in the quarter-finals.

Hyderabad: India's Ashmita Chaliha has clinched the Korea Masters Super 300 badminton tournament title. She defeated China's fourth-seeded Han Qian Xi in the women's singles final and became the first Indian to win the title.

Ashmita, who was away from the sport for three months due to a right knee injury, returned in May. She then performed well on the BWF tour, reaching the semifinals of the Macau Open. Ranked 50th in the world, Asmita is training under the guidance of Park Tae-sang at the National Centre of Excellence in Guwahati. With the victory at the Korea Masters, the Indian player has won the BWF World Tour title for the second week in a row. Earlier, Tanvi Sharma had won the Taipei Open title last Sunday.

"In the first game, it was a little bit tricky because of the drift condition. So I was not able to manage it. But in the second game, the other side was more comfortable and there was less drift. So I was able to control it. And in the third, after 11 points, I changed again. So I was on the good side. So I'm glad that I could pull off," Ashmita said after the victory.

With this victory, Ashmita has become the third Indian player this year to win a Super 300 title, joining Devika Sihag and Tanvi Sharma. Overall, by winning the Korea Masters final, she has become the fourth Indian woman to clinch a singles BWF title this year; prior to her, Tanvi won the Taipei Open, PV Sindhu won the Japan Open, and Devika Sihag won the Thailand Masters.

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty are the other Indian players to have won a BWF title this year; they secured the men's doubles title at the Singapore Badminton Open in May.