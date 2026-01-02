ETV Bharat / sports

Ashes: Usman Khawaja Announces Retirement; Hits Out At Racial Sterotyping

The 39-year-old announced his retirement in a press conference on Friday, with family on his side. The left-handed batter’s future was a topic of constant debate. The criticism around his form also intensified after he suffered a back spasm early in the series. During the press conference, Khawaja hit at the racial stereotype.

Hyderabad: One of the senior Australian cricketers, Usman Khawaja, has announced that the fifth and last match of the Ashes will also be the last Test of his career. With Australia leading the series by 3-1, Khawaja has chosen to bid adieu on the same venue where he began his Test career in 2011 against the same opposition.

“I’ve always felt a little bit different, even to now. I’m a coloured cricketer. The Australian cricket team is our pride and joy, but I’ve felt different in the way I’ve been treated and the way things have happened. I know why I get nailed a lot of the time, and I understand that talking about issues outside cricket leaves me exposed,” Khawaja stated.

“I had back spasms, something I couldn’t control. But the way the media and past players came at me wasn’t about performance. It became personal. It was about my preparation, my commitment, and who I am as a person. Those are the same racial stereotypes I’ve grown up with my whole life, and I thought we’d moved past that,” he added.

Born in Pakistan, the left-handed batter became the first Muslim cricketer to represent Australia and gradually became the mainstay player in the national setup. Although he suffered selection setbacks early, Khawaja reinvented himself as a reliable opener and was part of Australia’s World Test Championship-winning side in 2023.

In the ongoing series, he returned to the playing XI after Steve Smith was sidelined and scored 82 in Melbourne. His performance in the last two years was not up to the mark as he averaged 25.93 and 36.11, respectively. However, in 2025, he amassed 614 runs from 18 innings, including a marathon knock of 232 against Sri Lanka.