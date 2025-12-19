ETV Bharat / sports

Ashes 2025: Travis Head Equals Don Bradman With Sensational Ton In Third Test

Hyderabad: Australian opener Travis Head has been racking up runs with consistency in the ongoing Ashes series. The left-handed batter has amassed more than 350 runs so far in the series with three more innings to go. The 31-year-old joined the likes of Don Bradman, Michael Clarke and Steve Smith by achieving a unique feat with a knock of unbeaten 142 runs on the third day of the third Ashes Test in Adelaide. With his ton, Head has put Australia in control of the contest with his 11th Test hundred, and the scenario has become very tough for the English side, who need to win and keep their chances of winning the series alive.

Head scripted history

Head has become the fifth batter in history to score four successive Test hundreds at an Australian venue. Also, he became the fourth Australian cricketer after Bradman (Leeds and Melbourne), Clarke (Adelaide) and Steve Smith (Melbourne) to score four centuries in four consecutive Test matches at the same venue. The solitary player to do it five times is Kane Williamson at Seddon Park in Hamilton.

Hundreds in four consecutive Tests at an Australian venue

Don Bradman (Australia) at Melbourne (1928-1932)