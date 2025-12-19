Ashes 2025: Travis Head Equals Don Bradman With Sensational Ton In Third Test
Travis Head etched his name in the record books with an innings of unbeaten 142 runs on Day 3 of the third Ashes Test.
Published : December 19, 2025 at 3:12 PM IST
Hyderabad: Australian opener Travis Head has been racking up runs with consistency in the ongoing Ashes series. The left-handed batter has amassed more than 350 runs so far in the series with three more innings to go. The 31-year-old joined the likes of Don Bradman, Michael Clarke and Steve Smith by achieving a unique feat with a knock of unbeaten 142 runs on the third day of the third Ashes Test in Adelaide. With his ton, Head has put Australia in control of the contest with his 11th Test hundred, and the scenario has become very tough for the English side, who need to win and keep their chances of winning the series alive.
Head scripted history
Head has become the fifth batter in history to score four successive Test hundreds at an Australian venue. Also, he became the fourth Australian cricketer after Bradman (Leeds and Melbourne), Clarke (Adelaide) and Steve Smith (Melbourne) to score four centuries in four consecutive Test matches at the same venue. The solitary player to do it five times is Kane Williamson at Seddon Park in Hamilton.
Hundreds in four consecutive Tests at an Australian venue
Don Bradman (Australia) at Melbourne (1928-1932)
Wally Hammond (England) at Sydney (1928-1936)
Michael Clarke (Australia) at Adelaide (2012-2014)
Steven Smith (Australia) at Melbourne (2014-2017)
Travis Head (Australia) at Adelaide (2022-2025)
Head’s two centuries in the series
The left-handed batter was promoted to open the innings in the first match of the Ashes 2025-26 in Perth, where he smacked a blistering hundred in challenging batting conditions and guided Australia to an eight-wicket win. He racked up 123 runs from 83 deliveries, including 16 fours and four sixes.
After three low scores, he bounced back in Adelaide, scoring a hundred and has helped Australia get to a lead of 356 runs in the first innings. Australia are already leading the series by 2-0, and one more win would help them secure a series triumph against the English outfit. The team will retain the urn if they win the series.