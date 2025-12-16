Ashes 2025: Australia Name Playing XI For Third Test; Usman Khawaja Dropped From Lineup
Australia have announced their playing XI for the third Test of the Ashes 2025 with the return of Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon.
Published : December 16, 2025 at 1:00 PM IST
Hyderabad: Australia named the playing XI for the third Test of the Ashes 2025 on Tuesday, December 16, which is to be held in Adelaide. Usman Khawaja has been dropped from the squad, while Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon have returned to the national side. With Khawaja left out of the squad, Travis Head and Jake Weatherald will open the innings.
Australia lead the series by 2-0 currently and can retain the trophy with a draw in the next match. England have named their playing XI on Monday.
Captain Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon will return back to the bowling unit while Brendan Doggett and Michael Neser remain out of the squad.
Khawaja had enjoyed a brilliant bounce-back after earning a recall at the start of 2022, averaging 58.7 for the first two years since his return. However, he is going through a lean patch, crossing the score of 50 just twice in his past 27 Test innings.
Commenting on the omission of Khawaja from the playing XI, Australia skipper Cummins stated that he doesn’t feel that the Australia veteran is finished as a Test player.
“The selectors have been quite adamant about picking a side each week. It doesn’t necessarily mean it’s got to be exactly the same team as the previous week. We do that with bowlers,” he stated
“One of Uzzy’s great strengths is he’s scored runs at the top. He’s scored runs in the middle. So absolutely, I can see a path back at some point, if needed.”
Steve Smith was the first to bat in the nets on Tuesday after missing Monday’s practice session due to unspecified illness. Smith had led Australia in the absence of Pat Cummins as he was missing from the first two Tests due to a lower back injury.