ETV Bharat / sports

Ashes 2025: Australia Name Playing XI For Third Test; Usman Khawaja Dropped From Lineup

File Photo: Usman Khawaja ( IANS )

Hyderabad: Australia named the playing XI for the third Test of the Ashes 2025 on Tuesday, December 16, which is to be held in Adelaide. Usman Khawaja has been dropped from the squad, while Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon have returned to the national side. With Khawaja left out of the squad, Travis Head and Jake Weatherald will open the innings. Australia lead the series by 2-0 currently and can retain the trophy with a draw in the next match. England have named their playing XI on Monday. Captain Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon will return back to the bowling unit while Brendan Doggett and Michael Neser remain out of the squad.